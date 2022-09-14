U.S IVF Services Market To See A Record Break Revenue $5,563.06 Million By 2027

The thawed IVF cycle (non-donor) segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 7.3% (in terms of value) from 2019 to 2027.

In vitro fertilization (IVF) in U.S. is a type of assisted reproductive technology in which the egg is artificially fertilized in a laboratory and then implanted in the uterus. The increase in the number of infertility cases across the country, due to the decline in the fertility rate in women and the increase in middle-aged pregnancies, drives the growth of the market for IVF services in the United States. In addition, it is a widely used treatment that helps couples with infertility problems, single mothers and the LGBT community to procreate. The rise in the infertility rate, the rise in the trend towards delayed pregnancy, the rise in the success rate of IVF and the growing disposable income are driving the growth of the market. However, the growth of the IVF services market in the United States is limited by higher costs, complications associated with IVF treatment, and a low level of awareness of IVF. Additionally, technological advances in IVF procedures and rising healthcare costs further drive market growth. For example, failure to implant multiple embryos during IVF procedures has reduced the number of twin births in the United States.The U.S. IVF services market is divided on the basis of cycle type and end user. Based on cycle type, the market is segmented into fresh cycle (non-donor), thawed IVF cycle (non-donor), and donor egg IVF cycle. The fresh cycle (non-donor) segment dominated the market in 2017, contributing more than half of the total market. Moreover, the segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period. The other segments are - estimated to manifest steady growth through 2022.On the basis of end user, the market is divided into fertility clinics, hospitals, surgical centers, and clinical research institutes. The fertility clinics segment held the largest share in 2017, accounting for more than half of the total market. However, the clinical research institutes segment is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 11.1% during the study period.The growing popularity of in vitro fertilization in the United States, the increase in the infertility rate and the practice of embryo banking cycles and the increase in the number of delayed pregnancies are the key factors driving the growth of the fertilization services market in vitro in the United States. However, the high cost of IVF treatments in the United States, the restriction on three-parent IVF treatments, and scattered reimbursements hinder market growth. Conversely, rapid technological advances in IVF treatment are expected to create profitable opportunities in the near future. Major Key Market Players - Major companies, hospitals, surgical centers, fertility centers, and clinical research institutes are profiled in this report. The major key players included in this report are Fertility and Gynecology Center Monterey Bay IVF, Conceptions Reproductive Associates, Servy Massey Fertility Institute, Sher Institute for Reproductive Medicine (SIRM), Cardone Reproductive Medicine & Infertility, Fertility Center of San Antonio, Houston Fertility Center, New hope fertility center, and Reproductive Medicine Associates of New Jersey. Key Findings Of The Study - The thawed IVF cycle (non-donor) segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 7.3% (in terms of value) from 2019 to 2027. The fresh IVF cycle (non-donor) is projected to be one of the fastest growing segments at a CAGR of 6.8 % from 2019 to 2027, in terms of revenue. The clinical research institutes segment is projected to be one of the fastest growing segments at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2019 to 2027, in terms of revenue. 