Aluminum Market | Saudi Arabia Dominates the Industry and will Hold Largest Share Revenue to 2026
Development of the transport industry, technological developments, and supportive government regulations drive the growth of the Saudi Arabia aluminum market.OREGON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Development of the transport industry, technological developments, and supportive government regulations drive the growth of the Saudi Arabia aluminum market. Based on series, the series 1 segment contributed to the highest market share with more than one-fifth of the total share in 2018, and would maintain its lead status throughout the forecast period. Based on processing method, the extrusion segment contributed to nearly one-third of the total share in 2018.
According to the report published by Allied Market Research, Saudi Arabia aluminum market generated $1.7 billion in 2018, and is expected to garner $2.4 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2019 to 2026.
COVID-19 impact analysis:
The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic left a significant impact on the global economy. The Saudi Arabia aluminum market report provides a detailed study of the micro- and macro-economic impacts of the pandemic. Moreover, the analysis depicts the direct impact of COVID-19 on the Saudi Arabia aluminum market. It recapitulates the detailed information about the market extent and shares owing to the impact of the outbreak. The report also emphasizes on the supply chain and the sales of the Saudi Arabia aluminum market. Last but not the least; the study also exhibits a post-COVID-19 scenario, portraying different measures and initiatives taken by the government bodies across the world.
The electrical segment accounted for the largest market share with more than one-fourth of the total market share in 2018, and is expected to maintain its largest contribution by 2026. However, the foil & packaging segment is estimated to maintain the highest CAGR of 7.3% from 2019 to 2026. The research also analyzes segments such as building & construction, transportation, industrial, consumer durable, and others.
Some ruling enterprises in the global Saudi Arabia aluminum market are examined in the report along with the citation of innovative product launches by them, their collaborative undertakings & endeavors, several merges & acquisitions, and many more. The frontrunners operating in the global Saudi Arabia aluminum industry include Aboura Metals, Al TaiseerAluminium Company, Al Saudia metal scrap trading LLC, Aluminum Product Company (Alupco), Alcoa Corporation, Nesma Recycling Co. Ltd., Maaden - Saudi Arabian Mining Company.
The series 1 segment contributed to the highest market share with more than one-fifth of the total share in 2018, and is estimated to maintain its lead status throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, the series 7 segment would witness the largest CAGR of 8.5% from 2019 to 2026. The report also analyzes segments such as series 2, series 3, series 4, series 5, series 6, series 8, and series 9.
