Biological Wastewater Treatment Market Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Drivers, Challenges, Key Companies by 2027

Increasing need to dispose of industrial and human effluents without causing any harm to the environment is driving the market

Market Size – USD 8.52 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.2%, Market Trends” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Biological Wastewater Treatment Market report assesses the historical and current data along with a thorough analysis of the market dynamics. The report also sheds light on the significant market growth driving and restraining factors that are anticipated to influence the market growth through the forecast period. The report focuses on potential growth opportunities and limitations the prominent players of the industry might face during the entirety of the forecast timeline.

The increased use of biological wastewater treatment by municipalities and enterprises is responsible for the market's expansion. The biological wastewater treatment market is anticipated to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period than traditional treatment procedures like thermal oxidation and chemical oxidation due to the reduced operational and capital costs of biological wastewater treatment. The demand for biological wastewater treatment is rising as more people are embracing biological treatment methods like aerobic activated sludge. The use of biological wastewater treatment solutions is projected to increase in the near future since treated effluent discharge into freshwater bodies is increasingly prohibited.

With a 59.4% market share in 2019, the aerobic category led all other categories. The aerobic wastewater treatment procedure has become increasingly popular for treating industrial wastewater due to its capacity to handle enormous volumes of wastewater. During the forecast period, the municipal category is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.7%. Municipalities are increasingly using the biological wastewater treatment method as a result of strict discharge standards set on the release of wastewater by governments of developing countries. During the projected period, the biological wastewater treatment market is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate in Asia Pacific.

The report further studies the key companies operating in the industry and their company profiles, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures, among others. It also offers insights into their market reach and global position, along with highlights about their achievements and financial standings.

Key companies operating in the Biological Wastewater Treatment market include:

Suez Water Technologies & Solutions, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Veolia, Xylem Inc., Aquatech International, Condorchem Envitech, S.L., Pentair Plc, Ecolab Inc., DAS Environmental Expert GmbH, and Samco Technologies, Inc

Emergen Research has segmented the global biological wastewater treatment market based on process, end-use, and region:

Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

• Anaerobic

• Aerobic

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

• Industrial (Pharmaceuticals, Meat & Poultry, Pulp & Paper, Chemicals, Oil & Gas)

• Municipal

Regional Analysis:

The report further examines the market in the key regions of the world with regard to production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue generation, market share and size, and presence of prominent players in the regions. The report also covers the expansion plans undertaken by companies in the regions under the regional analysis section.

Key regions in the market include:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o U.K.

o Italy

o Germany

o France

o Rest of EU

• Asia Pacific

o India

o Japan

o China

o South Korea

o Australia

o Rest of APAC

• Latin America

o Chile

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

• Who are the leading players in the Biological Wastewater Treatment industry?

• Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

• What are the key applications of Biological Wastewater Treatment?

• Which segment is expected to garner traction during the coming years?

• What are the key strategies adopted by leading players in the market?

Biological Wastewater Treatment Market Size Worth USD 12.48 Billion by 2027