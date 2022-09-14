Automotive Endpoint Authentication Market : Electric Vehicle and PC Industrial Forecast 2022-2029
PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Analytics published a new report, titled, Automotive Endpoint Authentication Market. The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.
An endpoint authentication mechanism is used to verify/track the identity of external devices connected to a network, thereby ensuring the connectivity of only authorized endpoint devices. An endpoint authentication is of vital importance for networks that have flurry of remote users. The mechanism is also implemented via an endpoint authentication system, which not only verifies users but also monitors incoming connections of endpoint devices. At present, cars are equipped with connectivity options such as Bluetooth and WIFI, thus rendering them vulnerable to cyberattacks. Hence, it has become essential to invest in a security system, which can prevent malfunction and unauthorized access. This can be attained by installation of an endpoint authentication system that prevents cyberattack and unauthorized access to the vehicle or its peripheral.
Increase in cyberattacks intrusion and the ever increasing demand for security drive the global automotive endpoint authentication market. In addition, growth in regulations for vehicle security and extra benefits given by the insurance companies for cars fitted with endpoint security boost the market growth. However, high price and potential failure of the components of the product restrain the market growth.
The global automotive endpoint authentication market is segmented on the basis of product, vehicle, peripheral connectivity, and geography. On the basis of product, it is classified into wearable, smartphone app, and biometric vehicle access. On the basis of vehicle, it is categorized into electric vehicle and PC. By peripheral connectivity, it is divided into Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and mobile phone networks. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
The key players operating in the global automotive endpoint authentication market are Hitachi Ltd., Continental AG, Garmin Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Synaptics Incorporated. The other notable players in the segment are Fitbit Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., HID Global Corporation, Symantec Corporation, and Voxx International.
Key offerings of the report -
Key drivers Opportunities: Detailed analysis on driving factors and opportunities in different segments for strategizing.
Current trends forecasts: Comprehensive analysis on latest trends, development, and forecasts for next few years to take next steps.
Segmental analysis: Each segment analysis and driving factors along with revenue forecasts and growth rate analysis.
Regional Analysis: Thorough analysis of each region help market players devise expansion strategies and take a leap.
Competitive Landscape: Extensive insights on each of the leading market players for outlining competitive scenario and take steps accordingly.
