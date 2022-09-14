Underfloor Heating Market Size, Share, Top Key Players, Growth, Trend and Forecast Till 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing adoption of space heating is one of the key factors driving revenue growth of the market

Market Size – USD 4.50 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.2%, Market Trends” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Underfloor Heating Market report assesses the historical and current data along with a thorough analysis of the market dynamics. The report also sheds light on the significant market growth driving and restraining factors that are anticipated to influence the market growth through the forecast period. The report focuses on potential growth opportunities and limitations the prominent players of the industry might face during the entirety of the forecast timeline.

The global market's revenue growth is being primarily driven by rising demand for affordable heating solutions and rising adoption of energy efficiency requirements throughout the forecast period. In the approaching years, it is anticipated that rising government incentives and assistance would provide significant market prospects. To promote the creation of energy-efficient underfloor heating systems, numerous state, local, and federal governments have provided financial incentives in the form of tax credits and rebates. For instance, homeowners were able to deduct 30% of the cost of buying and installing a geothermal heat pump system on their federal income taxes in 2021 because to the U.S. geothermal tax credit.

Due to its low cost and environmental friendliness, the hydronic segment is anticipated to increase steadily over the course of the projected period. These systems work with a variety of flooring types, including carpet, stone, wood, and marble. Over the projection period, the new installation segment is anticipated to rise significantly. A significant increase in revenue is anticipated for the new installations category as a result of stricter energy-efficiency regulations in many industrialised nations and modifications to construction codes that support environmentally friendly structures.

Key companies operating in the Underfloor Heating market include:

Warmup Inc., Danfoss, Robert Bosch GmbH, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Eberle by Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, Flexel International Limited, Amuheat, Nexans S.A., and Emersion Electric Co.

Emergen Research has segmented the underfloor heating market on the basis of product, installation, application, and region:

• Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

o Hydronic

o Electric

• Installation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

o New Installation

o Retrofit Installation

• Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

o Residential

o Commercial

o Industrial

Regional Analysis:

Key regions in the market include:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o U.K.

o Italy

o Germany

o France

o Rest of EU

• Asia Pacific

o India

o Japan

o China

o South Korea

o Australia

o Rest of APAC

• Latin America

o Chile

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

• Who are the leading players in the Underfloor Heating industry?

• Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

• What are the key applications of Underfloor Heating?

• Which segment is expected to garner traction during the coming years?

• What are the key strategies adopted by leading players in the market?

