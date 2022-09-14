Phospholipids Market Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing need to protect organelles and rising demand for phospholipids to strengthen gut lining are some key factors driving global phospholipids market

Market Size – USD 3.21 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.3%, Market Trends” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Phospholipids Market report assesses the historical and current data along with a thorough analysis of the market dynamics. The report also sheds light on the significant market growth driving and restraining factors that are anticipated to influence the market growth through the forecast period. The report focuses on potential growth opportunities and limitations the prominent players of the industry might face during the entirety of the forecast timeline.

Increasing demand for phospholipids to protect organelles and improve gut lining are two major factors fueling the growth of the global phospholipids market. The fundamental elements of membranes are phospholipids. The gut lining, a single-cell thick, semipermeable membrane that lets nutrients into the circulation while keeping waste in the colon, is one of the most significant membranes in the body. Phosphatidylcholine supplementation has been shown in studies to improve the gut-brain connection by repairing gut lining, promoting a healthy inflammatory response, and even regulating the microbiome. Around 90% of the phospholipids in intestinal mucus, which is essential for defending the gut barrier against pathogens such harmful microorganisms and viruses, are made up of phosphatidylcholine.

This phosphatidylcholine content was shown to be reduced by 70% in ulcerative colitis patients, suggesting that low phosphatidylcholine may be a significant contributing factor in Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD). When ulcerative colitis patients received an oral, delayed-release phosphatidylcholine preparation to replace their losing mucus phosphatidylcholine, the inflammation subsided and eventually went away after a three-month therapy period. Growing consumer preference for organic and sustainable ingredients is anticipated to accelerate market revenue growth between 2021 and 2028.

The report further studies the key companies operating in the industry and their company profiles, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures, among others. It also offers insights into their market reach and global position, along with highlights about their achievements and financial standings.

Key companies operating in the Phospholipids market include:

Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill, Inc., Bunge Ltd., Avanti Polar Lipids, Inc., DowDuPont, Inc., Wilmar International Ltd., Berg + Schmidt GmbH & Co. KG, Lipoid GmbH, Kewpie Corporation, and Sime Darby Unimills B.V.

Emergen Research has segmented the global phospholipids on the basis of type, product type, source, function, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

• Phosphatidic Acid

• Phosphatidylglycerol

• Phosphatidylethanolamine

• Phosphatidylcholine

• Phosphatidylserine

• Phosphoinositides

1. Phosphatidylinositol

2. Phosphatidylinositol Phosphate

3. Phosphatidylinositol Bisphosphate

4. Phosphatidylinositol Trisphosphate

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

• Liquid

• Powder

• Particles

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

• Natural

1. Sunflower

2. Soybean

3. Rapeseed

4. Egg

5. Corn

6. Canola

• Synthetic

Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

• Texturizers

• Emulsifiers

• Stabilizers

• Releasing Agent

• Binding Agent

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

• Pharmaceuticals

• Personal Care

• Food & Feed

• Others

Regional Analysis:

The report further examines the market in the key regions of the world with regard to production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue generation, market share and size, and presence of prominent players in the regions. The report also covers the expansion plans undertaken by companies in the regions under the regional analysis section.

Key regions in the market include:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o U.K.

o Italy

o Germany

o France

o Rest of EU

• Asia Pacific

o India

o Japan

o China

o South Korea

o Australia

o Rest of APAC

• Latin America

o Chile

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.

