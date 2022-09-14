Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2029

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unmanned surface vehicle (USV) also known as autonomous surface vehicles (ASV) operate on the surface of the water without any crew. These are far cheaper than the equivalent weather vehicles and research vehicles. The main component that drives such unmanned systems is the unmanned auto pilot system (UAPS20). These vehicles can be used to explore such places, where the climatic condition is rough thereby gathering necessary information without putting the life of any individual at stake.

Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Market by Application (Defense, Scientific Research, Commercial, and Others), by Size (Small, Medium, Large, and Extra Large), by Modes of Operation (Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR), Mine Counter Measures (MCM), Anti-Submarine Warfare, Oil & Gas Explorations, Oceanology Data Mapping, and Others), and by Payload (Sidescan Sonar, Towed Array, Dipping Sonar, Mini Autonomous Underwater Vehicle, Expandable Mine Neutralizers, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle, Geotechnical Seabed Data Collector, and Underway Water Column Profilers) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2029

The key factors for the growth of the market are increased demand for water quality monitoring, maritime security, and threats, and the need for ocean data and mapping. With the fresh water bodies getting contaminated and in spite of the government initiatives to stop them; such vehicles will be of utmost help in surveillance and preventing them from getting contaminated. However, the presence of low cost autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) and remotely operated underwater vehicle (ROV) are expected restraint the market growth.

Key Benefits

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics of the global unmanned surface vehicle market.

In-depth analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2017 and 2023.

Exhaustive analysis of the market by application helps understand the technologies that are currently used along with the variants that are expected to gain prominence in the future.

Competitive intelligence helps understand the competitive scenario across the geographies as well as among the players.

Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Market Report Highlights -

By Region -

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)Europe (UK, Germany, France, Russia, Rest of Europe)Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

Key Market Players -

5G International, Inc., ASV Global, Atlas Elektronik GmbH., Eca Group, Elbit Systems Ltd., Liquid Robotics, Inc., Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., Searobotics, Teledyne Technologies, Inc., Textron, Inc.

