New Technology takes NCAA By Storm. ARMILLA, Leading Tech in Non-Verbal Communication: NCAA Baseball Compliant & USSSA
The groundbreaking rule change encompasses Armilla Tech’s commitment to helping athletes stay focused in the game and providing accuracy in plays.CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Armilla Tech, a premier Coach to Player Communication Technology company announces its latest approval for use in official games in the NCAA and USSSA.
“Together, we are empowering athletes in all levels of sports, to reach their full potential and improve the accuracy of the plays on the field. Our ability to get plays and information from the Coach to the players, in milliseconds provides success to Athletes on and off the field!” Said CEO and Founder Lance Heron.
The official announcement came today, when the final word came from both the NCAA and the USSSA, that Armilla can be used by athletes in official games Nationwide. Armilla Tech is a coach’s communication dream! That provides instantaneous communication from the sidelines to the player, in a non-verbal communication device, worn by the athletes. Armilla’s technology is a three-tiered encryption technology, that allows accurate information to be delivered without a break in the game. The change brings monumental advantages for the Travel-Ball Arena!
This new technology will also allow Deaf and Hearing-Impaired Youth to play Travel ball with the USSSA. In addition, supporting Adults who are deaf or hearing impaired in many sports and business activity.
THE ARMILLA ADVANTAGE
Armilla allows coaches to quickly add and edit plays from the dugout seamlessly.
THE ARMILLA ELECTRONIC PLAY CALLING SYSTEM
Instant Communication:
With the click of a button, coaches can securely send plays in milliseconds to players on the field. No more signaling or, yelling play calls. Providing clear Instructions, no miscommunication between coaches and players. Coaches will send their exact play call in real-time to the player’s wrist receivers.
Armilla Tech has also cracked the edge of communication deficits for Law Enforcement, Military and Federal Government. This technology and precise encrypted communication are about to provide the missing link in critical maneuvers. We are also introducing options for School Districts to provide non-verbal communication for emergency and active shooter situations. The use of Armilla is endless and can provide so many answers for so many Industries.
