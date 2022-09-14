Amoxicillin Market to Reach USD 5,072.9 Million, Globally by 2028 - Reports and Data
According to Reports and Data, the global Amoxicillin market is expected to reach USD 5,072.9 Million by the year 2028NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Amoxicillin market was valued at USD 4,570.5 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 5,072.9 Million by the year 2028, at a CAGR of 1.30%. The amoxicillin antibiotics is a generic category of drug. It is also known by the name Amoxil and is usually administered in the treatment involving bacterial infections. The compound belongs to the β-lactam drug class of antibiotics. The amoxicillin medication is used in treating infections such as, pneumonia, ear infections, bronchitis, sinusitis, infections of the skin, and urinary tract infection (UTI). Its use for UTI is found to be used most than any other antibiotics. This antibiotic can also be taken in combinations with other drugs, such as amoxicillin and clavulanate potassium, it is used for treating bacterial infections mentioned before. The use of amoxicillin antibiotics for tooth infection is also popular. The increasing frequencies of bacterial infections in low-income countries, developing countries and other parts of the world will be the most significant factor in driving the growth of this market. Also the increasing research and applications of combination drugs with this medication will fasten the progress of the market. Furthermore, these medicines are safe to be taken together with birth control pills. Although, the possible side effects of amoxicillin are expected to hamper the development of the market to some extent.
The market is segmented on the basis of the diseases, the route administration, drug formulation, and distribution channels involved in distributing the medicine. The medication is available in tablet, capsule, suspension, syrup, and powder form, through hospital pharmacies, drug stores, retail stores and online pharmacies. It can be taken orally and through intravenous route as well. Some specific combinational medications are also prescribed for pregnant women. It includes, erythromycin or clarithromycin in combination with amoxicillin if the patient is pregnant with moderately severe infection; and Co-amoxiclav with clarithromycin, or erythromycin if the patient is pregnant with high-severity infection.
On the basis of geography, the North America segment is observed to be the fastest growing market, owing it to the growing number of clinical trials, research and development scenarios in the region. Europe is expected to perform good with Asia Pacific expected to growth with the highest CAGR across the world. Europe segment growth is anticipated to get impeded to some extends due to the announcement by government about its decision to reduce antibiotic prescriptions by around 15% this year, as part of a new plan to control antimicrobial resistance by 2040.
Further key findings from the report suggest:
The online pharmacies segment is expected to grow with a CAGR of 1.9% during the forecast period. Retail pharmacies i.e. drug stores remains the chief revenue generating segment in global market for the target antibiotic drug.
Antibiotics are used to save thousands of lives each year by killing the harmful bacteria in the body. However these antibiotics destroys the desired bacteria in the human intestines, known as the microbiome, as well, which can result into potential health problems. Doctors are aware now that each antibiotic prescription has the potential to lead to some very harmful microbiome-related health outcomes in the patient. These dynamics hold the potential to disrupt the market of amoxicillin.
A study on effectiveness of antibiotics on treating non severe acute exacerbations in children with non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis recently claimed that amoxicillin should remain the first line antibiotic for treating the same. The study took three antibiotics under consideration in the study, placebo, azithromycin plus placebo amoxicillin clavunate.
There is an assortment of branded and generic rendition of amoxicillin medications are accessible in the market. Many manufacturers are manufacturing amoxicillin sedates and conveying in the market. The amoxicillin medications can likewise utilize a blend with different medications used to treat a bacterial disease, for example, triple treatment (amoxicillin/clarithromycin/lansoprazole) and double treatment (amoxicillin/lansoprazole). These double and triple treatments are under clinical preliminaries.
North America remains the key revenue generating geographical segment in Amoxicillin market. The geographical segment accounted for USD 1.42 billion in 2018. Availability of research funds from public as well as private sources, availability of state-of-art technologies, presence of key market players in the region, favorable reimbursements scenarios, rising focus on precision medicine, and rising awareness about treatments of infectious diseases, are among the key factors driving the market growth for Amoxicillin in this region.
Asia Pacific is expected to lead the market growth over the coming years owing to rapid advancements in the healthcare sector in APAC countries such as India, China, and Japan. North America is anticipated to register the highest market growth over the forecast period attributed to the increasing availability of robust healthcare and clinical settings, legalization of medical marijuana, favorable reimbursement scenario, presence of key market players, and rapid technological advancements in the region.
The growing popularity of over-the-counter medications driving market growth
Growing incidence of acute and chronic diseases and lesser access to advanced medical facilities owing to low disposable income levels are driving the demand for over-the-counter medications. Availability of generic and low-cost alternatives to medical therapies are some other factors playing a major role in driving demand for over-the-counter medications.
Restriction on product launches and R&D activities to hamper the market growth
The imposition of strict government regulations and shortage of funds has put a halt on product launches and R&D activities and is expected to restrain market growth over the forecast period. In addition, the launch of expensive drugs and therapies and increasing regulations regarding safety and approvals are also hampering the market growth.
Competitive Landscape:
The global market comprises various market players operating at regional and global levels. These key players are adopting various strategies such as R&D investments, license agreements, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures to gain a robust footing in the market.
Top Companies Profiled in the Report:
JAMP Pharma Corporation, Novartis, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Sun Pharmaceuticals, Proficient Rx LP., Sanis Health Inc, Nucare Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Northwind Pharmaceuticals, A-S Medication Solutions, Bryant ranch prepack and others
Amoxicillin Market Segmentation:
Infection Type Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2018–2028)
Skin Infections
ENT (Ear, Nose & Throat) Infections
Stomach Infections
Lungs Infections
Urinary tract infections (UTI)
Pneumonia
Bronchitis
Gonorrhea
Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2018–2028)
Oral
Intravenous
Form Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2018–2028)
Tablets
Capsule
Suspensions
Syrup
Powder
Regional Outlook:
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., Italy, France, BENELUX, Rest of Europe)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific)
Latin America (Brazil, Rest of LATAM)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)
Frequently asked questions addressed in the report:
What is the revenue growth rate of the global Amoxicillin market over the forecast period?
What are the major factors driving the growth of the Global Amoxicillin Market?
What are the key challenges impacting the global Amoxicillin market growth?
What are the outcomes of the SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis conducted in the report?
Thank you for reading our report. For more details please connect with us and our team will ensure the report is customized to meet all the needs of clients. The report also offers a comprehensive regional analysis and specific countries can be included in the report according to the requirements.
