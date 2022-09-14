Wolfe Investments/Bluelofts to Revitalize Outdated Facility in the heart of Dallas
Developer plans to create new A-class Apartments in Thriving Urban LocationPLANO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wolfe Investments and Bluelofts are pleased to announce they have purchased Windsor Senior Living Apartments in Dallas.
Wolfe Investments is a private equity real estate investment firm located in Plano, Texas. Established in 2012, the company provides investment opportunities to sophisticated and accredited investors across four categories: multifamily, ground-up development, commercial real estate funds, and adaptive reuse projects. From the beginning, Wolfe Investments has aligned its interests with its investors’ by investing alongside them in every offering. Today, the company is a diversified real estate investment firm with nationwide holdings and a growing team.
In the company’s latest move, Wolfe Investments and Bluelofts have purchased the Windsor Senior Living Apartments in Dallas, Texas. The property was built in 1973 and last renovated in 2009. The company plans to improve and modernize the building with new bathrooms and kitchens, transitioning it into A-class multifamily living for all ages. The new redesign will also add amenities including a club house, swimming pool, gym with yoga studio, outdoor parks with putt-putt golf, and barbecue stations.
Located at the intersection of I-635 and I-75, the property is in a prime location near retail, restaurants, and two major hospitals. Upon completion, the property is planned to have 198 multifamily units. The proposed unit mix will feature 1 bed/1 bath and two bed/two bath floor plans with a contemporary aesthetic.
For more information about Wolfe Investments, please visit http://wolfe-investments.com/.
About Wolfe Investments
Founded in 2012, Wolfe Investments is a real estate investment firm dedicated to creating passive income for investors through a diverse portfolio of opportunities. The company has invested in over 7,339 units (all-time) with an impressive $560MM worth of assets under management nationwide.
About Bluelofts INC.
Co-founders of Bluelofts INC, Ike Bams and John Williams, began their journey after their frustration with the lack of inventory in real estate fueled their desire in doing something more: to convert vacant spaces into housing.
Ike boasts a degree in Mortgage Banking and continued his thirst for knowledge through Harvard Business School Online and Cornel University. Together, they dynamic duo are on a mission to repurpose old and abandoned buildings to create economic benefits and incite positive changes to the community.
Ike Bams
551-221-2838
Ibams@staybluelofts.com
https://www.bluelofts.io/
Kenny Wolfe
Wolfe Investments
+1 972-599-0661
info@wolfe-re.com