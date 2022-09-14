FindBestSEO Places Goodman Lantern Among Top Content Marketing Companies
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FindBestSEO has placed Goodman Lantern in its monthly Content Marketing Top 10 list, recognising the agency for its innovative approach to content marketing, writing, and search engine optimisation (SEO).
Research company FindBestSEO has selected Goodman Lantern as one of the top 10 providers in their Best Content Marketing category.
FindBestSEO assists entrepreneurs and companies in finding high-quality marketing companies. The organisation conducts regular research on more than 100 agencies worldwide and releases a monthly list of the top 10 agencies within specific categories.
They explore various business features and areas, including each agency’s SEO practices, initiative strategies, and innovative approaches. Each agency evaluation is benchmarked against the highest industry standards and rated accordingly. After receiving a rating out of 10, the companies with the highest results are added to the list.
Top spot for Goodman Lantern
This month, Goodman Lantern was awarded a position in the Top 10 list of agencies in the content marketing sector.
FindBestSEO selected Goodman Lantern because the content marketing agency continuously goes beyond content creation and lead generation. Goodman Lantern’s creatives and specialists take every task and project to the next level by going out of their way to build thought leadership-type, SEO-optimised content that resonates with target audiences.
“We’re extremely proud of this achievement,” says founder and CEO Raj Goodman Anand. “But we have no intention of slowing down. Instead, we hope to continue growing our team, providing equal opportunities for all, and improving on the work we deliver.”
About Goodman Lantern:
Goodman Lantern is an award-winning content marketing agency specialising in content writing, strategy, design, motion-graphic videos, and SEO services for industries such as technology, telecommunications, and financial services. We’re a fast-growing content marketing business that serves clients across five continents.
For more information, visit us at Goodmanlantern.com or find us on LinkedIn.
Carine Visagie (Head of Marketing & Strategy)
Goodman Lantern
+ +44 3300270912
carine.v@goodmanlantern.com
