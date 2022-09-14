Dr. Jade Malay High Achiever Award Announces $1,000 Scholarship

Founded by Dr. Jade Malay of Texas, to support ambitious minority students with a passion for education and leadership.

PLANO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Dr. Jade Malay High Achiever Award ’s committee committee is pleased to announce it is now accepting applications from students currently enrolled or accepted to an accredited college or university. This award is presented to two students annually and includes a $1,000 scholarship to subsidize the expenses of higher education. The scholarship is open to high school seniors, current undergraduates, and graduate students.The Dr. Jade Malay High Achiever Award was founded by Dr. Jade Malay, FNP-C, APRN, DC, DABCO. Dr. Malay is a prominent medical professional and has been recognized by her patients and peers alike for her accomplishments and compassion in the field. Dr. Malay regularly participates in charitable activities through her practice. These include monthly community events such as food drives, educational seminars, and other charitable contributions. The Dr. Jade Malay High Achiever Award is her latest philanthropic endeavor.This award was created to recognize and support students who have exhibited a commitment to excellence in education. Dr. Malay acknowledges the unique challenges students today are inundated with while in the pursuit of a degree and aims to relieve a portion of the financial burden through her scholarship. Dr. Malay has a special SOFT SPOT for international students who are often excluded from consideration for domestic grants and scholarships. For this reason, the Dr. Jade Malay High Achiever Award is open to minority female students of all majors, including international students. A minimum GPA of 2.5 is required and applicants must be pursuing a degree with an accredited institution of higher learning.“We always hear that education is the key that unlocks the door of opportunity, and this is absolutely true,” says Dr. Malay. “What we don’t always hear, is how expensive that key can be. Furthermore, because of the expenses, many aspiring students of all ages exclude themselves from pursuing their dreams, and that is so unfortunate. My decision to return to school at the age of 48 to become a nurse practitioner allowed me to do more to help others and provided me with more choices and freedom.”The Dr. Jade Malay High Achiever Award annually honors 2 students who demonstrate a commitment to academic excellence and leadership. To be eligible, students must have a minimum of a 2.5 weighted GPA and submit a 500-word essay describing what being a High Achiever means to them.To apply for the Dr. Jade Malay High Achiever Award, please visit https://www.drjademalayhighachieveraward.com/apply before March 1st, 2023.About Dr. Jade MalayDr. Jade Malay, FNP-C, APRN, DC, DABCO has been in practice since 1992. Dr. Malay seeks the most conservative and effective ways to allow the body to heal. This philosophy led her into the field of regenerative medicine. Regenerative medicine has many applications including neuromusculoskeletal diseases. Dr. Malay also specializes in the reversal of chronic diseases such as Type 2 Diabetes, Hypothyroidism, and Autoimmune Disease using the principles of Functional Medicine. Functional Medicine methods seek to find out the root cause of disease. Once the cause of disease is discovered, diet, supplements, and lifestyle change aid to bring back correct function to the body and disease is reversed.She is Certified from Bridgeport University in the following areas: Mastering Functional Blood Chemistry, Functional Blood Chemistry Analysis, Mastering Brain Neurotransmitters, and Mastering the Thyroid. She is experienced in the area of clinical nutrition as it applies to various metabolic issues and its effects the body. She is a 1988 graduate of Baylor University. She received her Doctorate of Chiropractic degree from Parker College of Chiropractic in 1992. Dr. Malay received her post doctorate Diplomate in Chiropractic Orthopedics. In order to broaden her scope of practice, Dr. Malay decided to pursue her Master of Science in Nursing with Simmons University of Boston, MA.Dr. Malay seeks to empower patients to reverse their condition and have control over their lives. Dr. Malay has authored 3 books, The Thyroid Revolution, Out of the Oblivion - The 6 Pillars to Reversing Cognitive Decline, and Free Yourself and Change Your Life Today - How You Can Finally Reverse Your Type 2 Diabetes.