A STORY OF COMPASSION AND FRIENDSHIP
Marilyn Wassmann writes a book that beautifully weaves the lives of two different animals in The Opossum and the CatsTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author and artist Marilyn Wassmann presents a delightful story of affection and companionship with her book, "The Opossum and the Cats."
This read tells the story of an opossum and a family of cats dwelling in one living environment and developing an odd bond. A pregnant mother cat seeks safety in an opossum's house, and what at first looks to be an unusual encounter quickly turns into a charming and unique tale.
Pearl, an Amazon customer, speaks highly of this book. “I found myself enjoying this book as it was simply refreshing. I love the illustrations included in the story and the whole concept itself. I can say this is a children's book but it can also be enjoyed by adults like me. The story is simple yet it incorporates life lessons and moral values which can be adapted in real life.”
Barbara Bamberger Scott of Pacific Book Review says, “Wassman’s words are smooth and pleasing, while conveying a great deal of pertinent information about the two animal types involved in her story. Readers or listeners will garner new knowledge about opossums and their habits, and their understanding of cats and kittens will also be enhanced when seen as characters in Wassmann’s lively tale.”
A story that warms the heart and brings inspiration, "The Opossum and the Cats" is available on Amazon and on Marilyn’s website, https://marilynwassmann.com/.
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
+1 877-741-8091
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other