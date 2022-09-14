An Invitation to School Principals: Join Maine’s 2022-2023 Transformational Leaders’ Network 

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) invites school principals to register for a year-long professional learning experience. The Transformational Leaders’ Network (TLN) offers Maine principals an opportunity to deepen their leadership skills and network with colleagues across Maine, while they are leading transformational efforts in their schools. This “learner-centered” program has a rich history of success and is open to ALL Maine principals. The primary requirement for joining the TLN is the ambition to improve your leadership and your school!

Who should apply?

School Principals (PreK-12)

What is the commitment?

The program consists of three in-person full day sessions and five shorter virtual sessions. The three full-day in-person sessions (aligned to CDC safety guidelines) will be in October, February, and May at a site(s) to be determined based on participation. The TLN will be facilitated by experienced educators. Sessions are aligned to leadership standards and informed directly by the needs of participants.

2022-2023 Schedule:

October 14, 2022: 8:30-2:30 full day in person session

November 4, 2022: 8:30-11:00 virtual session

December 9, 2022: 8:30-11:00 virtual session

January 13, 2023 8:30-11:00 virtual session

February 3, 2023: 8:30-2:30 in person session

March 10, 2023: 8:30- 11:00 virtual session

April 7, 2023 8:30-11:00 virtual session

May 5, 2023: 8:30-2:30 full day in person session

How is the program designed?

The TLN experience revolves around each principal’s efforts to improve their school’s success with students.

Colleagues and resources from facilitators provide on-going consultation and advice focused on immediate and long-term goals. In this fashion, each principal’s learning goal(s) drives the curriculum of the Network.

Participants are provided readings and resources throughout the year.

Successful completion of the TLN will result in to contact hours for re-certification purposes.

I’m interested… what next?

In order to receive materials by the first session, participants are encouraged to apply by October 5, 2022.

Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis.

Registration for the 2022-2023 TLN can be found here: http://events.egov.com/eventreg/ME/event.htm?name=transformationalleadersnetwork

The cost of the TLN is $60 per participant for the full year of professional learning. This includes all TLN content, meals at in-person events, and materials. Participants will be responsible for travel. A credit card will be needed at time of registration. Please reach out directly to Emily Doughty regarding financial support.

Where can I find more information?