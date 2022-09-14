Opportunity for Cost Sharing on Goods and Services Through State Master’s Agreements

Is your school administrative unit (SAU) looking for cost saving measures? Did you know that schools can use the State’s Master Agreements (MA) to benefit from State pricing on goods and services from a large number of vendors?

Search within this list of State Master Agreements on the Maine Department of Administrative and Financial Services (DAFS) Division of Procurement Services to discover the many vendors like WB Mason, Grainger, Interpreting services, etc. (Note: In the last column, if there is a Y listed, this vendor does participate in State pricing for schools)

When ordering with the vendor, be prepared to have the Master Agreement number to get the State price.

For further information or questions, reach out to Denise Towers on Maine DOE’s School Finance team at denise.towers@maine.gov.