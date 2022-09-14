AED’s Taylor to Congress: Right to Repair is a Solution in Search of a Problem

Ken Taylor, AED’s 2022 Chairman and president of Ohio Machinery, Co., testifying to the U.S. House Small Business Committee’s Subcommittee on Underserved, Agricultural, and Rural Business Development Ken Taylor, AED’s 2022 Chairman and president of Ohio Machinery, Co. AED Logo

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Overly broad right to repair proposals introduced in many states and Congress are based on a false narrative that customers are unable to fix their own tractors and machinery, Ken Taylor, AED’s 2022 Chairman and president of Ohio Machinery, Co., told the U.S. House Small Business Committee’s Subcommittee on Underserved, Agricultural, and Rural Business Development today.

Founded in 1945, Ohio Machinery Co. is a family-owned company based in Broadview Heights, Ohio that distributes agriculture and construction equipment, among other product lines.

Taylor began his testimony clarifying that the equipment industry supports the customer’s right to repair their machinery, and distributors make available diagnostic tools, repair information, parts, and remote customer support.

“Idle, non-functioning equipment equals lost time and money,” Taylor told the committee. “Whether it’s on a farm during harvest or on a road building project, there is absolutely zero incentive to not do everything we can as equipment dealers and manufacturers to keep a machine running. That can mean repairs completed by a dealership service technician, the customer, or a third-party provider.”

Taylor made clear that AED’s opposition is to allowing equipment modification. “We don’t support unfettered access to critical on-board software and information pertaining to environmental and safety protections or key operational functions, which is what proposals in various states and Congress would do.”

Legislation, such as the Fair Repair Act (H.R. 4006/S. 3830), which has been introduced in the U.S. House and Senate, allows access to embedded software to circumvent emissions and safety protections, creating serious environmental, safety, intellectual property and cybersecurity implications.

Taylor explained to committee members, “The tractors we’re selling today are not the same as those sold by my grandfather or even my father. While customers can complete most repairs to their machinery, government environmental and safety regulations, as well as technological developments that have made equipment more efficient and productive, necessitate restrictions in access to source code and software that ensure key operational functions aren’t modified or disabled.”

Right to repair legislation would also completely alter the equipment industry’s distribution model, threatening small businesses, many of which operate and create well-paying jobs in rural and underserved areas. In particular, right to repair proposals require original equipment manufacturers to sell parts and diagnostic tools directly to the public at cost, without profit, completely circumventing the equipment dealer.

“Aside from effectively dismantling the equipment distribution industry’s aftermarket parts business, and thereby putting many equipment dealers out of business, logistically it is impractical and would only exacerbate inflationary pressures in the equipment market and create long delays in parts availability,” Taylor said. “For many equipment dealers, parts revenue produces the majority of income for the business, though parts margins are far from inordinate. If parts are required to be provided at cost, many dealers would be put out of business.”

AED has been pushing back against overly broad right to repair legislation that would detrimentally impact equipment dealers in Washington, in state capitals, and in Ottawa.

Taylor’s written testimony is available here.

Established in 1919, Associated Equipment Distributors (AED) is the international trade association representing companies that sell, rent and service equipment used in many applications, including construction, agriculture, forestry, energy, mining, material handling and industrial production. Based in Schaumburg, Ill., the association also maintains offices in Washington, D.C. and in Ottawa, Ontario.

