US Department of Labor launches Employment Navigator and Partnership Pilot with Military Spouse Jobs
US Department of Labor launches Employment Navigator and Partnership Pilot with Military Spouse Jobs for Transitioning Service Members and Their SpousesFORT MYERS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The U.S. Department of Labor announced its Veterans’ Employment and Training Service signed a memorandum of understanding with nine new partners, including Military Spouse Jobs, to support the agency’s Employment Navigator and Partnership Pilot (ENPP).
The ENPP will provide one-on-one career assistance to transitioning service members and their spouses at select military installations worldwide. The initiative expands the department’s Transition Assistance Program’s (TAP’s) classroom instruction.
Partner organizations, such as Military Spouse Jobs, will support the pilot with apprenticeship opportunities, hiring events, skills matching, employment mentorship, and career networking. These organizations are committed to veteran/spouse employment by facilitating job referrals and placement, conducting workforce training, and coordinating essential wrap-around support services.
According to Margarita Devlin, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Operations and Management, US Department of Labor, Veterans’ Employment and Training Service, “VETS looks forward to working with partners like Military Spouse Jobs in the Employment Navigator and Partnership Pilot to create opportunities that ensure all transitioning service members, and their spouses can start a good career with an opportunity for advancement.”
Employment Navigators will assist transitioning service members and their spouses, before and after separation, helping them navigate/select appropriate career pathways and connecting them with partners and resources compatible with their interests, aptitudes and values.
“For over 18 years our organization has been helping transitioning service members and military spouses navigate career transition, job placement, and ongoing career development to ensure they are able to obtain and retain meaningful careers over their lifetime, '' said Senior Vice President of VetJobs and Military Spouse Jobs, Stacy Bayton. “We are honored to partner with DOL Vets in the ENPP initiative and be a bigger part of the solution, increasing the numbers of military spouses and family members who are placed into meaningful, lasting careers.”
The Partnership Pilot will run from April 2021 through spring 2022 at thirteen military installations worldwide. The hosting locations, chosen in collaboration with the Department of Defense, are as follows:
• Air Force: Travis Air Force Base, California and Kadena Air Base, Japan
• Army: Fort Benning, Georgia; Fort Sill, Oklahoma; and U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany
• Marines: Camp Pendleton, California; Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California; Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina; and Marine Corps Base Okinawa, Japan
• Navy: Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia and Command Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan
• Joint Installations: Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii and Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina
Employment Navigators will provide direct, one-on-one career assistance outside of the formal TAP classroom instruction. They will work with transitioning service members and their spouses to accomplish self-assessments, complete skills testing, identify required training/credentialing, and find compatible employment opportunities. They will also cover detailed labor market information and connect with government and non-government partners to identify any other available services.
To learn more about Military Spouse Jobs, and how it is supporting this exciting new program, please visit www.militaryspousejobs.org.
