New Open Vendor Venue, Morenas Event Venue, Plans Grand Opening Party for Sunday, October 2
Morenas will offer couples celebrating weddings a luxury-like experience for a fraction of the costGRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Morenas Event Venue, which is bringing a big city feel to the Grand Rapids area, is holding a grand opening party and ribbon cutting on Sunday, October 2 from 2:30-6:30 p.m. Area residents interested in attending the party can register online at morenasgr.com. Morenas Event Venue is located at 4470 Brenton Road SE in Kentwood.
Morenas owner Britney Hoskins is well known in the event industry for her wild and over-the-top event designs. Her celebrity-like designs have crossed the paths of national who’s who and local popular figures alike. Her specialty is what she calls immersive event curation, where she likes to fully immerse guests into the theme of the night.
Hoskins said years of experience have been poured into the project to provide solutions to what are brides’ biggest gripes in the wedding industry – price, options, luxury and practicality.
The average wedding in Michigan costs a couple $30,000, Hoskins said. Her goal is to provide couples with a better way by offering a luxury-like experience for a fraction of the cost. As an open vendor venue, brides can bring in their own catering and bartending teams, which can save couples thousands of dollars on their wedding.
“Our team travels throughout Michigan and surrounding areas providing amazing design assistance to everyday people. While doing so, we stumbled upon beautiful Grand Rapids, a place rich in history. The hospitality was unmatched but we noticed the experience clients were given did not match experiences we saw in other places. We wanted to bring change. The industry was slightly outdated and lacked a new, trendy perspective,” Hoskins said.
For more information about Morenas Event Venue and to schedule a tour, visit https://www.morenasgr.com/.
About Morenas Event Venue
Morenas is an open vendor venue in Kentwood, Michigan, one of the few of its kind. Morenas launched because of a gap between what clients HAD to book and what they wanted. We believe that you should have the people you want to be a part of your special occasions and you should be able to direct dollars toward the things most important to you. We also believe that shouldn’t mean you sacrifice having a luxury-level venue.
###
Media Relations
Morenas Event Venue
info@morenasgr.com