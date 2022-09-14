Sulfuric Acid Market to Witness Promising CAGR Growth of 3.4% by 2029 Analysed By Size, Share Trends Top Manufactures
Sulfuric acid is a strong acid with hygroscopic characteristics and oxidizing properties. It is used in the fertilizer, chemical, synthetic textile, and pigment industries. Other applications include manufacturing batteries metal pickling, among other industrial manufacturing processes. In market sulfuric acid is available in different concentration grades such as 98%, 96.5%, 76%, 70% and 38%. A large quantity of sulfuric acid produces potassium sulfates and fertilizers.Sulfuric acid is a highly corrosive, colorless viscous liquid and one of the most used chemicals in various fertilizer, pulp & paper, mining, and chemical industries. The largest amount of sulfuric acid is used to make phosphoric acid, used, in turn, to make the phosphate fertilizers, calcium dihydrogen phosphate, and ammonium phosphates. It is also used to make ammonium sulfate, an essential fertilizer in sulfur-deficient.Increasing demand for fertilizers in the agriculture industry and the growing demand for sulfuric acid across various industries are some of the drivers boosting sulfuric acid demand in the market. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the sulfuric acid market is expected to reach the value of USD 25,898,281.42 thousand by the year 2029, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.
Regulatory Framework
U.S. DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION REGULATIONS: Sulphuric acid is classified as dangerous goods, per U.S. DOT regulations, under 49 CFR 172.101. UN Identification Number: UN 2796 Proper Shipping Name: Sulfuric acid with not more than 51 per cent acid or Battery acid, fluid Hazard Class Number and Description: 8 (Corrosive) Packing Group: PG II DOT Label(s) Required: Class 8 (Corrosive) North American Emergency Response Guidebook Number (2012): 157
Sulfuric acid is a colorless, odorless, and viscous liquid soluble in water at all concentrations. It is a strong acid made by oxidizing sulfur dioxide solutions and used in large quantities as an industrial and laboratory reagent. Sulfuric acid or sulphuric acid, also known as oil of vitriol, is a mineral acid composed of sulfur, oxygen, and hydrogen, with molecular formula H₂SO₄ and melting point is 10 °C, the boiling point is 337 °C. The Asia-Pacific is the largest consumer of fertilizers due to the increased demand for sulfuric acid based fertilizers in the region.
Leading Key Players Operating in the Sulfuric Acid Market Includes:
LANXESS (Cologne, Germany), Brenntag GmbH (a subsidary of Brenntag SE) (Essen, Germany), Boliden Group (Stockholm, Sweden), Adisseo (Antony, France), Veolia (Paris, France), Univar Solutions Inc (Illinois, U.S.), NORAM Engineering & Construction Ltd. (Vancouver, Canada), Nouryon (Amsterdam, the Netherlands), International Raw Materials LTD (Pennsylvania, U.S.), Eti Bakır (Kastamonu, Turkey), ACIDEKA SA (Vizcaya, Spain), Airedale Chemical Company Limited.( North Yorkshire, U.K.), BASF SE (Ludwigshafen, Germany), Aguachem Ltd (Wrexham, U.K.), Feralco AB (Widnes, U.K.), Fluorsid (Milan, Italy), Aurubis AG (Hamburg, Germany), Nyrstar (Budel, The Netherlands), Merck KGaA (Darmstadt, Germany), Shrieve (Texas, U.S.)
Key Market Segments:
The sulfuric acid market is segmented on the basis of raw material, form, manufacturing process, distribution channel, and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Raw Material
Base Metal Smelters
Elemental Sulfur
Pyrite Ore
On the basis of raw material, the sulfuric acid market is segmented into base metal smelters, elemental sulfur, pyrite ore, and others. Elemental sulfur accounts for the largest market, and are expected to witness high growth owing to the abundant availability of sulfur across the globe.
Form
Concentrated (98%)
Tower/Glover Acid (77.67%)
Chamber/Fertilizer Acid (62.8%)
Battery Acid (33.5%)
66 Degree Baume Sulfuric Acid (93%)
Dilute Sulfuric Acid (10%
On the basis of form, the sulfuric acid market is segmented into concentrated (98%), tower/glover acid (77.67%), chamber/fertilizer acid (62.8%), battery acid (33.5%), 66 degree baume sulfuric acid (93%) and dilute sulfuric acid (10%). Chamber/fertilizer acid (62.8%) accounts for the largest market, and is expected to witness high growth as it is available with a high acidic range and drops the soil's pH level, which improves the uptake of nutrients.
Manufacturing Process
Contact Process
Lead Chamber Process
Wet Sulfuric Acid Process
Metabisulfite Process
On the basis of manufacturing process, the sulfuric acid market is segmented into contact process, lead chamber process, wet sulfuric acid process, metabisulfite process, and others. The contact process accounts for the largest market, and is expected to witness high growth as it lowers the emission of harmful gases during the production of sulfuric acid.
Distribution Channel
Offline
Online
On the basis of distribution channel, the global sulfuric acid market is segmented into offline and online. The offline segment accounts for the largest market, and is expected to witness high growth as transporting the bulk quantity to the nearby country is easy.
Application
Fertilizers
Chemical Manufacturing
Petroleum Refining
Metal Processing
Automotive
Textile
Drug Manufacturing
Pulp & Paper
Industrial
On the basis of application, the sulfuric acid market is segmented into fertilizers, chemical manufacturing, petroleum refining, metal processing, automotive, textile, drug manufacturing, pulp & paper, industrial, and others. The fertilizers are expected to dominate the application segment as the demand for sulfuric fertilizers increases for crop plantation and soil fertility.
The Market Dynamics of the Sulfuric Acid Market Include:
Increasing Demand of Fertilizers in Agriculture Industry
Fertilizer is a chemical material added to crops for increasing overall yield productivity. Farmers use it to improve soil power, which helps increase the production of crops. It includes essential nutrients such as (potassium, nitrogen, and phosphorus) necessary for the plants' growth. The demand for high-quality fertilizers is increasing in the agricultural industry. Several fertilizers are manufactured from sulfuric acid, which helps to increase crop production and soil fertility. The sulfuric acid can easily be mixed with the soil and liquid fertilizers.
Growing Demand of Sulfuric Acid Across A Diverse Range of Industries
Sulfuric acid is used in the metal processing industry, fertilizer & agriculture, automotive, oil & gas refining and others. It is more used in the cleaning products used in the metal processing industry cleaning the surface of steel sheet known as pickling and is used to remove the corrosion from iron products. In fertilizers, sulfuric acid makes superphosphate of lime and ammonium sulfate. With the rise in demand for nutrient-rich food crops, the need and use of sulfuric acid increases in fertilizers
Significant Growth in the Chemical Industry
The chemical industries produce petrochemicals, polymers, and industrial chemicals. Sulfuric acid is a necessary commodity chemical used primarily to produce phosphoric acid. It is used to manufacture several chemicals with high demand in the chemical industry. The market growth is augmenting due to higher requirements for hydrochloric acid, nitric acid, sulfate salts, synthetic detergents, dyes and pigments, explosives, and other drugs.
Rising Use in the Recovery of Waste Printed Circuit Boards
Waste generated by electrical and electronic devices is a huge concern worldwide. With the decreasing life cycle of most electronic devices and the unavailability of suitable recycling technologies, huge electronic and electrical wastes will be generated in the coming years. Different metals such as gold, copper, nickel, silver, zinc, iron, and platinum are recovered from the waste printed circuit boards. Recovery from waste printed circuit boards is carried out using processes such as microwave pyrolysis, acid leaching, solvent extraction, and oxidative precipitation. The leaching efficiency of copper is approximately 95% when using a lixiviant composed of sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide.
Growing Demand for Batteries in the Automotive Industry
The use of sulfuric acid in the batteries helps automotive to store power for long periods, thus enabling the longer life of the batteries and vehicles. Therefore, the growing automotive industry in the electric vehicles segment is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the global sulfuric acid market growth.
Abundance of Sulfur as a Raw Material
In the production of sulfuric acid, various sulfur elements undergo several processes and produce the acidic form of sulfur. Worldwide, there is abundant availability of sulfur which creates an advantage for sulfuric acid manufacturers.
Restraints/Challenges faced by the Sulfuric Acid Market
Health Hazards Associated with Sulfuric Acid
Sulfuric acid is a powerful diprotic acid. It is exothermic in nature and exhibits hygroscopic properties. It is a powerful oxidizing agent and reacts with many metals at high temperatures. Concentrated H2SO4 is also a strong dehydrating agent. The addition of water into concentrated sulfuric acid is a potent reaction and can lead to explosions. Thus, increasing health hazards associated with the use of sulfuric acid on the skin, eyes, and other organs is likely to hamper the global sulfuric acid market demand.
Difficulties Involved in the Transportation and Handling of Sulfuric Acid
Sulfuric acid has dehydrating properties as sulfuric acid absorbs moisture and water from its surroundings. It is a colorless compound that is toxic and has to be stored and maintained at a specific temperature range. It is carried and transportable in a stainless steel tank or container with a minimum concentration of about 90% and temperatures not exceeding 35ºC. Also, concerns regarding transportation and handling of sulfuric acid is projected to challenge the sulfuric acid market in the forecast period of 2022-2029.
