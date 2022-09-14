Antifreeze Market is Predicted to Progress at a CAGR of 1.8% from 2022 - 2030 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increase in number of vehicles in operation is driving antifreeze market revenue growth

Antifreeze Market Size – USD 5.56 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 1.8%, Market Trends – Growing sales of construction equipment” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ​​​​​​​The global antifreeze market size reached USD 5.56 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 1.8% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) systems is an important factor driving market revenue growth.

Rising demand for HVAC systems is driving antifreeze market revenue growth. Certain HVAC solutions use closed-loop technology. Closed-loop systems are used in several HVAC solutions. They utilize a system or recirculating pump connected to a continuous loop of pipes. When necessary, heat is transferred to or from the conditioned environment through the sealed system using water or another coolant. Although closed-loop HVAC systems are extremely effective, there is a chance that the system's exposed coils and pipes would freeze in cold winter regions. Propylene glycol (antifreeze) is commonly added to water to reduce its burst point from 32 degrees Fahrenheit to between 0 degrees and -10 degrees Fahrenheit in order to prevent that from occurring. Propylene glycol is costlier than water, which is more efficient at transmitting heat. The expense of fixing or replacing HVAC system parts, however, makes adding this anti-freezing fluid to a closed-loop system well worth the investment. Additionally, since the system is sealed, once propylene glycol is added, there is no need to replenish it.

However, varying costs of raw materials are hampering market revenue growth. Propylene glycol, glycerin, and ethylene glycol serve as the raw fluids for the main automobile antifreeze ingredients that are easily accessible in the market. These substances are by-products of the refining of crude oil. The price of crude oil frequently fluctuates which has an immediate effect on the cost of these basic fluids. The cost of crude oil varies greatly on a per barrel basis. According to the U.S. energy information administration, the price per barrel in December 2019 was 59.41 USD whereas, in December 2021 it was 70.56 USD and in May 2022 it was 108.29 USD. Thus, fluctuating price of raw materials is expected to restrain market revenue growth.

If you are a Antifreeze vendor and deals in exports imports then this article will help you understand the Sales Volume with Impacting Trends.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges - Read our Sample Report right now! @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1303

This 265-page Antifreeze market report examines the Antifreeze market in detail and provides market sizing & outlook by technology and by region until 2026. The report also highlights key use cases, leading industry suppliers, adoption strategies, detailed case studies, disruptive trends, and other insights related to Warehouse Management System (WMS).

Competitive Landscape:

The global Antifreeze industry is highly consolidated due to the presence of powerful market competitors across several regional and local segments of the Antifreeze market. These players are said to dominate the industry owing to their strong geographical reach and large production facilities. These companies are said to be in high competition with one another in terms of technological capabilities, product development and innovation, and product pricing strategies.

The major manufacturers covered in this report:

Rock Oil Refining, Inc., BP plc, Shell plc, Chevron Corporation, Exxon Mobil Corporation, TotalEnergies, LUKOIL, Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS), Valvoline Inc., and Cummins Inc.

A quick look at the industry trends and opportunities

The study evaluates the ever-changing industry dynamics that are expected to affect the trajectory of the overall market. Our expert analysts scrutinize the historical trends in the market and compare it to the contemporary market trends, to estimate the trajectory that the market might follow in the forecast period. For an in-depth discussion regarding the global Antifreeze market, analysts segment the market parameters based on the application, product, and end-users.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Automotive

Industrial

Others (Aerospace and Electronics)

Base Fluid Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Ethylene Glycol (EG)

Propylene Glycol (PG)

Glycerin

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Organic Additive Technology (OAT)

Hybrid Organic Acid Technology (HOAT)

Inorganic Acid Technology (IAT)

Regional Analysis:

The global Antifreeze market consists of various significant regional segments. Under this section of the report, the product demand, output, and estimated revenue share of each region have been ascertained. The most prominent regions dictating the global market include:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Middle East & Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

For further information on this analysis, please visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/antifreeze-market

Our reports will help you solve the following issues: –

Insecurity about the future:

Our research and insights help our clients to anticipate upcoming revenue compartments and growth ranges. This help our client to invest or divest their assets.

Understanding market opinions:

It is extremely vital to have an impartial understanding of market opinions for a strategy. Our insights help to have a keen view on a market sentiment. We keep this reconnaissance by engaging with Key Opinion Leaders of a value chain of each industry we track.

Understanding the most reliable investment centers:

Our research ranks investments centers of market by considering their future demands, returns and profit margins. Our clients can focus on most prominent investment centers by procuring our market research.

Evaluating potential business partners:

Our research and insights help our clients in identifying compatible business partners.

Mergers and Acquisitions

Custom Requirements can be requested for this Report [Customization Available]@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/1303

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Keyword by Players

4 Keyword by Regions

4.1 Keyword Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Keyword Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Keyword Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Keyword Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Keyword Market Size Growth

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Keyword Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

Buy Now@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/1303

Latest Report Published by Emergen Research @ https://www.emergenresearch.com

Green Mining Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/green-mining-market

Patient Registry Software Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/patient-registry-software-market

Iot Chip Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/iot-chip-market

Computer Aided Diagnostics Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/computer-aided-diagnostics-market

Sensors In Internet Of Things Devices Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/sensors-in-internet-of-things-devices-market

Iot Security Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/iot-security-market

Extended Reality Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/extended-reality-market

Wireless Charging Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/wireless-charging-market

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trend’s existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Antifreeze Market Size Worth USD 6.59 Billion in 2030