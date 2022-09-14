Glycerin Market will Reach Nearly USD 4,603.0 Million, Expanding at a CAGR of 4.30% By 2028 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Increasing demand for refined glycerin in consumer goods coupled with high investments in R&D of glycerin are fueling the market growth.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Glycerin market is projected to grow at a rate of 4.30% in terms of value, from 2020 to reach USD 4,603.0 Million by 2028. Glycerin or Glycerine is a simple polyol organic compound having multiple hydroxyl groups with a clear, odorless, and viscous liquid formation. This viscous liquid naturally comes with a sweet taste. It is derived from both natural and synthetic sources. Glycerin is widely obtained through the transesterification process where animal fats or vegetable oils are mixed with alcohol in the presence of a catalyst. Natural glycerin is highly soluble in water as the polyol groups have the ability to form the hydrogen bonds with the water molecule

Key participants include: Wilmar International Ltd., Godrej Industries, Croda International PLC, P&G Chemicals, Emery Oleochemicals, Cargill Incorporated, IOI Oleo GmbH, Dow Chemical Company, Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad, and KAO Corporation.

Further key findings from the report suggest

There is a growing awareness against the use of chemical additives in the food-grade, pharmaceuticals, and personal care end-use products amongst the consumers. The consumers prefer most pure glycerin-based products for their use. On the other hand, products in medical & pharmaceuticals segment are mostly manufactured by the purest form of glycerin. This way, the consumption of the glycerin is considerably growing.

Glycerol or natural glycerin or crude glycerin is a huge amount of the byproduct, accumulated in the biodiesel manufacturing process. Approximately 10 percent of the biodiesel produced, is crude glycerin byproduct in the production process of biodiesel. With the help of biodiesel, the supply of crude glycerin is enormous and has been the most convenient way to produce crude glycerin.

Vegetable oil or vegetable fats are the carrier oil such as coconut oil or soybean oil is used for producing food-grade or personal care glycerin. The vegetable oil source is the largest source of glycerin with a market share of 42.5% in 2018 and the CAGR is calculated to be 4.7% in the period 2019 – 2027.

APAC, owing to its immense consumer demand site in the consumer goods products, produced from refined glycerin, is expected to grow with the fastest CAGR of 7.1% throughout the forecast period and is expected to retain its superiority in the global market by the end of 2027. China has the highest consumption rate of glycerin in the global market and possesses more than 29% of the total market valuation in 2018.

Type of Glycerin Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Unit, Million Tons 2018-2028)

Crude

Refined

Processing Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Unit, Million Tons 2018-2028)

Transesterification

Saponification

Fat Splitting

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Unit, Million Tons 2018-2028)

Vegetable Oil

Petroleum

Animal Fat

Soaps

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Finally, the Glycerin Market Report is the authoritative source for market research that can dramatically accelerate your business. The report shows economic conditions such as major locales, item values, profits, limits, generation, supply, requirements, market development rates, and numbers.

