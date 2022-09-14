Việt Nam attends opening of UN Human Rights Council’s 51st session

VIETNAM, September 14 -

GENEVA — Ambassador Lê Thị Tuyết Mai, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the United Nations (UN), the World Trade Organisation and other international organisations in Geneva, attended the opening ceremony of the 51st session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland on September 12 (local time).

Mai congratulated Volker Türk for his appointment as High Commissioner for Human Rights, and affirmed Việt Nam’s support for and cooperation with the High Commissioner and his Office.

She shared the office’s concerns over three major global challenges which have huge impacts on the enjoyment of human rights, namely climate change, environmental pollution, and biodiversity degradation. She called on the international community to act more urgently to respond to these challenges.

The Vietnamese representative emphasised that the UN Human Rights Council and the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights should respect the diverse historical and socio-cultural conditions of countries, promote constructive dialogue and cooperation to protect and promote human rights in accordance with fundamental human rights principles, including universality, objectivity, impartiality and non-selectivity.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Acting High Commissioner for Human Rights Nada Al Nashif delivered the Office’s report on the world’s human rights situation.

She called on countries to intensify coordination at multilateral forums, enhance political commitments to implementing international human rights standards, and uphold the role of international conventions and mechanisms, while asserting the council’s central role in enhancing international solidarity for peace, stability, justice and comprehensive and effective protection and promotion of human rights.

The council’s 51st session will last until October 7. — VNS