Alkyl Amines Market is Expected to Reach USD 9453.2 Million at a CAGR of 5.9% by 2028 | Reports and Data
Increasing global population, coupled with rising demand for several products, in which alkyl amines are used as raw material, are drives growthNEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global alkyl amines market size is expected to reach USD 9,453.2 Million in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Alkyl amines market revenue growth is expected to be driven by rising awareness regarding benefits of using alkyl amines in production of medicines at cost-effective rates, better quality fertilizers, paints, dyes, papers, and rubber chemicals. This chemical is also used in various laboratories for research purposes for developing new compounds, which can further enhance quality of certain products.
Alkyl amine is an organic compound known for having carbon, hydrogen and nitrogen atoms in its structure. Several intermediate solvents and surfactants are made using this compound. Rapidly growing end-use industries such as agrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, water treatment, cosmetics, and paper, and increasing consumption of alkyl amines in these industries are factors boosting market revenue growth.
Major companies BASF SE, AkzoNobel Chemicals, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd., Shandong Hualu Hengsheng Chemical, Koei Chemical Company Limited, Luxi Chemical Group Co. Ltd, Feicheng Acid Chemicals, Taminco, Balaji Amines, Eastman Chemical Company, DuPont.
Some Key Highlights from the Report
By type, amyl amines segmented accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Amyl amines are used as a corrosion inhibitor, solvent, floating agent, and in the production of other chemicals. Amyl amines are known for production of wide range of products such as dyes, drugs, agrochemical substances, chemicals in paints and rubbers, as well as in treatment of waste-water plants. This chemical plays a crucial role in treatment of water, and this coupled with, depleting ground water, and rising need for treating waste water to be supplied for use in residential and commercial sectors are factors driving revenue growth of the segment.
By application, the rubber industry segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Various chemicals are manufactured using alkyl amines, which are used in the rubber industry. For instance, as raw material in products such as tetramethyl thiuram disulphide, which is used as a stabilizing agent. Similarly, zinc dimethyl dithio carbamate is made with this chemical and is used as a preservative agent, and vulcanization accelerator.
Asia Pacific alkyl amines market accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 due to significantly rising demand for FMCG products such as cosmetics in developing countries, and increasing consumption of alkyl amines for production of cosmetics. Additionally, increasing modernization of agriculture has increased demand for pesticides and agro-based chemicals, and this is expected to support revenue growth of the market in this region.
Segments covered in the report:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, Volume, Kilo tons; 2018–2028)
Methylamines
Ethylamines, Butylamines & Isobutylamines
Propylamines & Isopropylamines
Amylamines
Cyclohexylamines
Others
Manufacturing Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, Volume, Kilo tons; 2018–2028)
Alcohol-amine reaction
Aldehyde-amine and ketamine hydrogenation reaction
Nitrile reduction
Ritter reaction
Reductive amination
Hydrogenation of anilines
Reaction of alkyl halides and amines
Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, Volume, Kilo tons; 2018–2028)
Rubber Industry
Agrochemical Industry
Water treatment Industry
Pharmaceuticals Industry
Paper Industry
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, Volume, Kilo tons; 2018–2028)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
U.K.
France
Italy
Spain
Sweden
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
South Africa
Israel
Rest of MEA
