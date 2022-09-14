Surgical Masks Market Estimated at US$ 6,565.9 Mn by 2028 | 3M,DuPont de Nemours, Inc.,Ansell Ltd
Surgical Masks are designed to protect wearer from inhaling airborne contaminants.SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Surgical Masks Market Report that covers exclusive and analytical data through the span of six years between 2022-2028. This report is exclusive and encompasses in-depth analysis and industry insights on Global Surgical Masks Market. What you will get by reading the report is not just charts, bars, analytical data but also a better understanding of the market which will in turn help you make decisions in the better interest of your organisation.
Surgical Masks Market report provides key statistics on the market status of the Surgical Masks manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report also presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors operating in the market.
The global surgical masks market was valued at US$ 5,091.6 Mn in 2021 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 6,565.9 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 3.5% between 2022 and 2028.
Market Dynamics:
Increasing number of surgical/medical procedures and outbreak of COVID-19 across the globe is expected to aid in the growth of the global surgical masks market during the forecast period. For instance, as per the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), worldwide, a staggering 310 million major surgeries are performed each year; around 40 to 50 million in the United States and 20 million in Europe.
Moreover, with the increasing cases of COVID-19, the demand for or use of surgical masks is also increasing with the rapid pace. In January 2021, Heartland Health launched a new style of surgical face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the United States. Heartland Health’s face masks have an internal filter that surpasses the surgical and N95 mask filtration standards, eradicating harmful airborne pathogens before they are inhaled to stop disease spread.
How Will The Surgical Masks Market Report Be Beneficial?
This report will be a valuable assessment for new startups who wish to enter the Global Surgical Masks Market, as it will not just provide the current market trends but also predict the future trends. You will get a look at the customised market segments according to geographical regions, country or even different combinations of manufacturers in the market.
Key features of the study:
➮ This report provides in-depth analysis of the global surgical masks market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2022–2028), considering base year.
➮ It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and 2021 as the explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market.
➮ This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players.
➮ It profiles key players in the global surgical masks market based on the following parameters such as company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies.
Major Players in the Surgical Masks Market: 3M,DuPont de Nemours, Inc.,Ansell Ltd,O&M Halyard, Inc.,Medline Industries, Inc,Cardinal Health.,Crosstex International, Inc.,Kimberly-Clark Corporation.,AlphaProTech,Dynarex Corporation
Geographical Base of Surgical Masks Market:
• North America,
• Europe,
• Asia Pacific,
• Latin America,
• Africa and Middle East.
Detailed Segmentation:
• Global Surgical Masks Market, By Product:
Basic surgical masks
Anti-fog surgical masks
Fluid/splash resistant surgical masks
Others
• Global Surgical Masks Market, By Distribution Channel:
Online
Offline
The study objectives of Surgical Masks Market report are:
• To analyze and study the global Surgical Masks Market sales revenue, value, status (2020-2021) and forecast (2022-2028).
• Focuses on the key Surgical Masks Market manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in the future.
• To define, describe and forecast the Surgical Masks Market by type, application, and region.
• To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage,Trends, opportunity, and challenge, and risks.
• To identify significant trends and factors driving the Surgical Masks Market growth.
• To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
• To strategically analyze each sub-market with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the Surgical Masks Market
• To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the Surgical Masks Market
• To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents:
◆ Research Objectives and Assumptions
• Research Objectives
• Assumptions
• Abbreviations
◆ Market Preview
• Report Description
• Market Definition and Scope
• Executive Summary
• Market Surgical Masks, By Product
• Market Surgical Masks, By Distribution Channel
• Market Surgical Masks, By Region
• Coherent Opportunity Map (COM)
◆ Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
• Market Dynamics
• Increase in number of surgical/medical procedures
• Rise in preference for minimally invasive procedures
• Outbreak of COVID-19 (ongoing pandemic)
• Impact Analysis
• Key Highlights
• Regulatory Scenario
• Product launch/Approvals
• PEST Analysis
• PORTER’s Analysis
• Merger and Acquisition Scenario
◆ Global Surgical Masks Market – Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic
• COVID-19 Epidemiology
• Supply Side and Demand Side Analysis
• Economic Impact
