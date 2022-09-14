Text Mining Market will Reach Nearly USD 16.85 Billion, Expanding at a CAGR 18.1% of during the Forecast Period of 2027
Market Size – USD 4.75 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 18.1%, Market Trends –Increased adoption by retail sectors.NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Text Mining Market is forecast to reach USD 16.85 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Text mining tools are increasingly used by most of the organizations to help their business by useful insights from different sources, such as client interaction, blogs, emails, tweets, product reviews, and center logs.
The major objective of the mining of these texts is to gather several forms of information that includes structured and unstructured data and can be utilized further for fueling the decision of the business. Some of the benefits of this mining include improved processing speed, cost reduction, better consistency, and integration of big data. The rise in demand for Big Data and machine learning is augmenting the growth of the product.
Text mining is gaining traction due to the rise in the adoption of social media platforms and a growing inclination of cloud technology for data storage. The organization is transitioning to adopt cloud technology. They are being driven by their ability to prevent fraud, plan efficient marketing campaigns, and manage risk.
H&M, a fashion retailer, in August 2018, deployed text mining solutions to analyze the customer's response in their social media channels. This permits the company to attain a better understanding of customer preference, and also customize ads to attract new clients.
The COVID-19 impact:
During the COVID-19, artificial intelligence, virtual reality solutions are expected to gain traction as a response to the pandemic. This addresses the continuously evolving changes. Healthcare vendors are adopting artificial intelligence to enhance their R&D and gain momentum in the current scenario. The need for modern, effective technologies and growing demand for social distancing has propelled the demand for advanced technological research, thus fostering market demand. The application of AI can help in reducing the overall cost and also increase customer satisfaction.
Top Profiled in the Text Mining Market Report:
• SAS Institute
• SAP SE
• Clarabridge
• Lexalytics
• IBM Corporatio
• Luminoso Technologies In
• Averbis
• Meaningcloud LLC
• Opentext Corporation
• Bitext Innovations
Market Segmentation:
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
• Software
• Services
• Managed services
• Professional services
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
• Marketing Management
• Document Management
• Customer Experience Management
• Governance, Risk, and Compliance Management
• Workforce Management
• Others
Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
• Online
• Cloud
Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
• Large Enterprises
• Small and Medium Enterprises
Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
• Retail and Ecommerce
• Healthcare and Life Sciences
• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
• Government and Defense
• Manufacturing
• Telecommunications and Information Technology
• Media and Entertainment
• Energy and Utilities
• Travel and Hospitality
• Others
Key Takeaways of the Text Mining Market Report:
• A comprehensive overview of the global Text Mining industry.
• Accurate market projections in terms of market size, share, and volume.
• Thorough study of the global market dynamics, such as major market revenue growth drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, restraints, and future growth avenues.
• Deep-dive analysis of the upcoming market trends.
• Qualitative and quantitative analyses of the Text Mining Market.
• Elaborate study of the leading regional markets in the Text Mining Market.
• Complete overview of the market’s competitive landscape.
• Brief look at the company profiles and portfolios.
Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:
• North America
o U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Russia
o U.K.
o Germany
o France
o BENELUX
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o China
o Japan
o India
o South Korea
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Latin America
o Brazil
o Rest of Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
o Saudi Arabia
o U.A.E.
o Israel
o Rest of Middle East & Africa
