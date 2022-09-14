Real Estate Market Size Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Key Factors Forecast, 2021–2028
Reports And Data
Rapidly increasing urban population and infrastructure development, especially in developing countries, are some key factors driving market revenue growthNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Real Estate Market size is expected to reach USD 9,058.76 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 3.1% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Expanding global urban population, increasing number of individuals moving to urban areas for work, and rapid infrastructural developments globally are some key factors expected to continue to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, increasing number of government-supported urban development programs and policies such as smart cities in various countries is expected to contribute significantly to revenue growth of the global real estate market going ahead.
Need for high-quality housing and commercial infrastructure is rising in accordance with the growing global population. Primary factors driving revenue growth of the global real estate sector are increasing number of nuclear families and high disposable income. Currently, metropolitan cities are contributing majority revenue share in the real estate market. In larger cities, difficulties and challenges such as high land and building costs, limited land resources, very high real estate values, and other infrastructural development issues are increasing along with rapidly growing construction sector. This is expected to result in shifting focus of developers and investors on Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, which in turn is expected to boost market revenue growth. Rising need and demand for constructing superior-quality commercial infrastructure in various cities is a key factor driving real estate market revenue growth. In addition, increasing improvement of transportation infrastructure such as railways, airports, and expressways, and better road connectivity, as well as healthcare infrastructure, educational institutions, recreational facilities, retail shops, and business centers, among other set-ups, are increasing property values in residential and commercial sectors. Number of real estate projects is expected to rise as governments in both, developed and developing countries, are emphasizing on infrastructural developments. However, Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown, and rising public and private debts are factors that could hamper market revenue growth to a certain extent over the forecast period.
Companies profiled in the global market report include CBRE Group, Inc., New World Development Company Limited, Colliers International Group Inc., Newmark Group Inc., Marcus & Millichap, Inc., Remax, Inc., Keller Williams Realty, Inc., Zillow Group, Inc., and Realogy Holdings Corp
Some Key Highlights from the Report:
• Among the type segments, commercial segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market during the forecast period. Rising standards of living, changing purchasing patterns, entry of foreign merchants into the marketplace, and growing number of retail outlets are expected to boost expansion of organized retail sector, which is expected to boost revenue growth of the commercial segment.
• Among the property type segments, the office segment is expected to register a robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period owing to increasing demand for office spaces and retail stores globally.
• Among the business model segments, the offline segment is expected to account for the largest revenue share in the global market over the forecast period, owing to increasing number of brokerage firms that are in direct contact with possible purchasers to sell properties, as well as customers contacting brokerages for properties.
• North America market is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market over the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for real estate spaces, increasing number of investment firms, and rapid industrialization in countries in the region.
Market Overview:
Rapid developments in the manufacturing sector and equipment, robust growth in the building and construction sector, high adoption for eco-friendly materials in constructions and increasing demand for smart buildings and smart homes are boosting market growth. Steady increase in the disposable income across the globe, improvements in the standard of living, increasing number of redevelopment plans and high demand for aesthetic look and posh homes are further fuelling market growth. In addition, increasing R&D investments, and government schemes to support manufacturing and construction industry are fuelling growth of the global
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
• Commercial
• Residential
• Industrial
Property Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
• Office
• Apartment
• Industrial
• Retail
• Development Site
• Hotel
• Seniors Housing
• Others
Business Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
• Online
• Offline
The segmentation section covers detailed market share analysis for each product and application along with an accurate projection of the market growth during the forecast period. The report also explains in detail about the consumption rate of each product and application, along with an anticipated growth rate over the forecast period.
To summarize everything stated above, the report offers key insights into the
