PHILIPPINES, September 14 - Press Release

September 13, 2022 Poe hails Metrobank's Outstanding Filipinos: Excellence must be the standard Sen. Grace Poe has enjoined the nation in honoring 10 Filipinos recognized by Metrobank Foundation this year for their excellence in their respective fields. "For those of us who have been working in government, these outstanding Filipinos inspire us to be the best version of ourselves. They have gone beyond the call of duty, motivated by the burning desire to improve the quality of life in their communities and to ignite the hope that our nation needs as we recover from the pandemic," Poe said in her sponsorship speech on Senate Resolution No. 106. "Meeting these modern-day heroes--trailblazers, courageous, patriotic and excellent public servants is truly an honor," Poe added. A Metrobank Foundation Outstanding Filipino award is conferred upon teachers, soldiers and police officers who are recognized as models of excellence in their profession and are active agents of positive change. Poe, who served as chairperson of the final board of judges in Metrobank's search this year, thanked the foundation for providing a venue for public servants to be commended and become inspiration to others. "Though it was challenging to limit the awardees, I believe the board of judges chose fairly bearing in mind this award's battle cry of 'beyond excellence'," Poe said. The 10 awardees consist of four teachers Junmerth Jorta, Christine Joy Dr. Aguila, Mark Nolan Confesor and Leonila Dans; three soldiers Technical Sgt. Joel Tuganan, Col. Maria Victoria Juan and Col. Stephen Cabanlet; and three police officers Police Executive Master Sgt. Rogelio Rodriguez Jr., Police Capt. Rosalino Panlaqui and Police Col. Lambert Suerte. On Tuesday, they visited the Senate together with officials of the foundation. "We are grateful to have in our midst these outstanding Filipinos who have shown dedication in the performance of their duties and responsibilities beyond reproach, and for being model citizens in their respective communities," Poe said.