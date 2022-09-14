Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,993 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 243,256 in the last 365 days.

Poe questions 'news blackout' on spate of kidnappings

PHILIPPINES, September 14 - Press Release
September 14, 2022

Poe questions 'news blackout' on spate of kidnappings

Sen. Grace Poe expressed concern on the seeming media blackout implemented by authorities on the allegedly increasing kidnapping incidents in the country.

Amid fears and anxiety over reports of abductions, Poe noted the lack of official and verified information from the Philippine National Police (PNP) on the matter.

"Gusto naming malaman mismo sa PNP, ano bang nangyayari dito? Bakit nagkaroon ng news blackout?" Poe said in an interview.

"It needs to be verified from the authorities, either from the NBI (National Bureau of Investigation) or the PNP," stressed Poe, who is set to participate in the Senate hearing on the matter Thursday.

Poe asked the PNP not to dismiss reports from concerned citizens and organizations, as she warned that the abductions may just be a precursor to much graver crimes, such as prostitution and human trafficking.

"Hindi nila pwedeng sabihin na kung hindi malawakan ay hindi importante," Poe emphasized.

"Malawakan man o hindi, 'pag nagkakaroon ng mga ganyang krimen ay dapat talaga tayong umaksyon."

The senator recently filed Senate Resolution No. 195, which calls for a legislative inquiry on the allegedly rising abduction cases in Metro Manila and Luzon.

Aside from official figures from the PNP, Poe also sought an explanation from authorities on the increasing use of private armed security by certain groups.

Poe said that while citizens are entitled to their own protection, existing laws regulate and limit the hiring of such bodyguards.

"Kung umasta sila, parang may private army na sila sa dami ng bodyguards nila...Siga na, eh," Poe said.

The public hearing on Thursday will be conducted by the Senate committee on public order and dangerous drugs chaired by Sen. Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa.

You just read:

Poe questions 'news blackout' on spate of kidnappings

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.