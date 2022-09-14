PHILIPPINES, September 14 - Press Release

September 14, 2022 Cayetano calls for probe into DPWH 'syndicate' behind fund parking scheme Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on Wednesday asked the Development Budget Coordination Committee (DBCC) to look into the possible existence of a syndicate behind the illegal realignment of billions of pesos in funds in the 2023 budget of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH). "As former Speaker of the House, various sources have brought to my attention that there could be a group controlling the allocation of projects to the different congressional districts," Cayetano said on September 14, 2022. "What is more alarming is the possibility that the fund manipulation is happening at the source, meaning the DPWH budget, even before it is submitted to Congress," he added. Cayetano said the "parking" of funds used to be done at the bicameral level and usually in relatively smaller amounts, but now the practice involves billions of pesos and has become more prevalent. "Dati po ang pag-park ng pondo ay nangyayari lang sa bicam at maliit na pondo lang ang pinag uusapan. Pero ngayon, if reports are true, it has become a corruption pandemic," he said. Calling it an "expanded fund parking scheme," Cayetano said the practice involves deliberately slashing the budget of certain congressional districts and then negotiating its reinstatement in exchange for giving the projects to favored contractors. "Ang sumbong sa akin ay binabawasan daw ang budget ng mga distrito, tapos kakausapin nila ang congressman doon na pwede nilang ibalik ang pondo pero sila ang mamimili ng project at contractor nila ang gagawa nito. Hulidap ang tawag dito," he said. Cayetano said the budgets of several districts were inexplicably cut in the 2023 National Expenditure Program (NEP), from as low as 21.41 percent to as high as 93.12 percent. He called on Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno, as head of the DBCC, to investigate the matter and find out the truth behind allegations that a syndicate is behind the illegal parking of funds. Cayetano: Sindikato umano sa "parking" ng pondo sa DPWH, dapat imbestigahan Hiniling ni Senador Alan Peter Cayetano sa Development Budget Coordination Committee (DBCC) noong Miyerkules na imbestigahan ang posibilidad na may sindikatong nasa likod ng iligal na realignment ng bilyon-bilyong pondo sa panukalang 2023 budget ng Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH). "As former Speaker of the House, various sources have brought to my attention that there could be a group controlling the allocation of projects to the different congressional districts," ani Cayetano noong September 14, 2022. "What is more alarming is the possibility that the fund manipulation is happening at the source, meaning the DPWH budget, even before it is submitted to Congress," dagdag niya. Ayon kay Cayetano, ang "parking" ng mga pondo ay dating ginagawa sa bicameral level at kadalasan ay sa maliitang halaga lang, ngunit ngayon bilyon-bilyong piso na ang ginagalaw at mas naging laganap pa aniya ito. "Dati po ang pag-park ng pondo ay nangyayari lang sa bicam at maliit na pondo lang ang pinag uusapan. Pero ngayon, if reports are true, it has become a corruption pandemic," wika niya. Binansagan ni Cayetano ang gawaing ito na "expanded fund parking scheme," kung saan sadyang babawasan ang badyet ng mga congressional district tsaka iaareglo ang pagbabalik ng naturang pondo kapalit ng pagbibigay ng proyekto sa mga piling contractor. "Ang sumbong sa akin ay binabawasan daw ang budget ng mga distrito, tapos kakausapin nila ang congressman doon na pwede nilang ibalik ang pondo pero sila ang mamimili ng project at contractor nila ang gagawa nito. Hulidap ang tawag dito," aniya. Sinabi ni Cayetano na binawasan sa di-malamang dahilan ang pondo ng ilang mga distrito sa 2023 National Expenditure Program (NEP), kung saan naglalaro ang kabawasan mula 21.41 porsyento hanggang 93.12 porsyento. Nanawagan siya kay Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno, bilang tagapangulo ng DBCC, na imbestigahan ang nasabing isyu upang malaman ang katotohanan sa mga alegasyon na may sindikatong nasa likod ng iligal na "parking" ng mga pondo ng DPWH.