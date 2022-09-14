PHILIPPINES, September 14 - Press Release

September 14, 2022 SEN. JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA

MANIFESTATION OF SUPPORT

Nomination of DILG Sec. Benhur Abalos Kung mayroon man kaming pagkakahalintulad ni Sec. Abalos, ito marahil ay ang aming paghanga at pagsunod sa yapak at karera ng aming butihing ama. Gaya ng kanyang ama na si Mayor Ben Abalos, Benhur also served as the City Mayor of Mandaluyong. He was actually elected into the post for five terms. ?I had the honor of working with him when he was first elected as Mayor of Mandaluyong and when I was Mayor of San Juan. Following the footsteps of his great father, Benhur was also appointed as Chairman of the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA). He became a crucial figure in coordinating the policies of the "17 republics" of the metropolis during the pandemic. But to reduce his own notable accomplishments as a shadow of his father's would be a great disservice to the man. His 23 years of service to the government bear witness to his many achievements starting as City Councilor, Mayor, Congressman, President of the Union of Local Authorities of the Philippines and League of Cities of the Philippines, and MMDA Chairman. Pioneering leader. Local Government Luminary. The Man behind one of the Top 5 performing LGUs and the "New Tiger City of Metro Manila". United Nations' Public Service Awardee. Outstanding City Mayor. These are only some of the titles and distinctions conferred to our appointee, underscoring his qualifications and fitness to head the DILG as its newest Secretary. His managerial skills and expertise in urban development are evident in all corners of Mandaluyong City. Hopefully under his leadership, his success in Mandaluyong will be replicated in local government units across the country so that they can attain the same or even higher level of progress, peace and prosperity. This representation is fully supportive to the confirmation of the ad interim appointment of Atty. Benjamin "Benhur" Abalos, Jr. as Secretary of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).