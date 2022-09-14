Submit Release
Sen. Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada Manifestation of support Nomination of DOJ Secretary Crispin Remulla

PHILIPPINES, September 14 - Press Release
September 14, 2022

SEN. JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA
MANIFESTATION OF SUPPORT
Nomination of DOJ Secretary Crispin Remulla

May mga pagkakataon na po na sa tuwing may kasamahan tayong mambabatas mula sa Senado o sa Kongreso ang nahihirang sa Executive branch at nagiging bahagi ng Gabinete, mabilis silang nakukumpirma ng Commission ng Appointments. Ito marahil ay pagpapakita ng vote of confidence at tiwala sa kakayahan ng kapwa natin mambabatas na gaya natin ay halal na lingkod bayan[1].

But even without such precedent, I am certain that our appointee, Atty. Jesus Crispin Remulla, who served as Member of the House of Representatives for four Congresses, also as its Senior Deputy Majority Leader and Deputy Speaker, can effortlessly secure the nod of the C.A.

Looking at his credentials and the many hats he had worn - 17th placer in the 1987 Bar Examinations, La Salle- and Ateneo-educated and UP-trained lawyer, distinguished lawmaker and respected House leader, Governor of the great Province of Cavite, insightful host of the long-running political commentary programs "Karambola" and "Executive Session," we become certain of the nominee's competence and caliber as a public servant.

I have known the Sec. Boying for quite a while. He even served as the Chief of Staff at the Office of my mother, former Senator Loi Ejercito Estrada here in the Senate. It is said that his experience in the Senate prepared him for his bigger responsibilities as an elected legislator later on. Before that, he also joined the administration of my father, former President Joseph "Erap" Estrada, as Assistant Secretary and Director V of the Presidential Management Staff from 1998 up to 2001.

In the Secretary's corner up in the DOJ website, Sec. Remulla describes his vision for the DOJ - "to give justice to every man, woman and child no matter the circumstance of birth, no matter the economic standing." By these words, we are reassured that he will faithfully execute the reason for being of the DOJ that is Justitiae Pax Opus or "Justice for All.[2]"

This representative is fully supportive to the confirmation of the ad interim appointment of Jesus Crispin Remulla as Secretary of the Department of Justice.

Thank you, Mr. Chairman.

_________________

[1] Sen. Alan Cayetano, Rep. Abaya and Sen. Mar Roxas breezed through CA confirmation hearings.

[2] https://www.doj.gov.ph/the-doj-logo.html

