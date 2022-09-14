Tolentino to DILG Sec. Abalos: Take care of the PNPA cadets

The Commission on Appointments on Wednesday, 14 September 2022, deliberated on the appointment of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benjamin 'Benhur' Abalos, Jr.

Sen. Francis Tolentino, a member of the Commission on Appointments, restated his plea that Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) cadets should be recognized as government employees.

This plea was earlier stated by Sen. Tolentino in the confirmation hearing of Civil Service Commission (CSC) Chairperson Karlo Nograles on 7 September 2022. According to Tolentino, CSC Resolution No. 020122 is a "deplorable" resolution that should be reversed. The resolution states that PNPA cadets are not government employees and thus, not covered by the civil service law and rules.

Sen. Tolentino stated that he hopes DILG Secretary Abalos can do something about the failure to recognize PNPA cadets as government employees for the last 20 years.

Under Republic Act No. 6975, otherwise known as the "Department of the Interior and Local Government Act of 1990", the PNP is one of the bureaus and offices under the auspices of the DILG.