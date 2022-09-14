Agricultural Biology Market Will Reach Nearly USD 31.99 Billion, Expanding at a CAGR of 14.8% By 2027 | Reports and Data
Reports And Data
Agricultural Biology Market Trends – High preference of bio-pesticides from the farmers will boost market revenue growth during forecast periodNEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Agricultural Biology Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.8% from USD 10.53 billion in 2019 to USD 31.99 billion in 2027. The global Agricultural Biology market is currently observing a tremendous pace owing to massive growth in the global population and enormous demand for the sufficient crop supply coupled with proliferating emphasize on the protection of the crop loss, increasing crop yields, high consumer demand for sustainability produced food, and harnessing climate change & global pandemic situations.
The agrochemical farms also are investing handful amount in their R&D to offer innovative product solutions and partnering up with other companies to increase the product line-ups. The global economy is distinguished by the participation of competitors from the marketplace, who pursue various strategic approaches to gain a significant amount of market share.
Top Companies: Key participants include Syngenta AG, Bayer AG, BASF SE, Dow AgroSciences LLC, FMC Corporation, ADAMA Ltd., Nufarm, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., UPL Limited, Corteva, Inc., and Conagen, among others.
Market Key Point Analysis:
The food & beverage industry is one of the most leading and fast-growing consumer products in the world. Agricultural Biology, being the primary materials behind the production of these FMCG goods, is expected to be in high demand during the projected period in order to meet the vast demand of the ever-growing global food & beverage & animal feed industry.
Increased health & hygiene awareness with reliability on the bio-pesticide products among the people, escalating consumer demand for edible products that exclusively use pure bio-based chemicals, have enforced the demand for the market.
The rising trend in organic farming, and increased demand for organic food, plays a vital role in raising consumer demand for agricultural chemicals. Also, the increase in production yield patterns in the limited area is another factor anticipated to fuel the development of the global market for agricultural chemicals.
Precision Farming is swiftly gaining popularity among farmers due to the increasing need for optimum production with the given resources. Further, the changing weather patterns due to increasing global warming have necessitated the adoption of advanced technologies to enhance productivity and crop yield.
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Fertilizers
Pesticides
Insecticides
Germicides
Fungicides
Crop Type Outlook
Cereals and Grains
Oilseeds and Pulses
Fruits and Vegetables
Turf and Ornamentals
Others
Application Outlook
Crop Fertility
Crop Growth Enhancer
Crop Control & Protection
Others
Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:
– Detailed overview of the Agricultural Biology Market
– Changes in industry market dynamics
– Detailed market segmentation by type, application, etc.
– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of quantity and value
– Recent industry trends and developments
– Competition situation of Agricultural Biology Market
– Key companies and product strategies
– Potential niche segment/region showing promising growth.
Finally, the Agricultural Biology Market Report is the authoritative source for market research that can dramatically accelerate your business. The report shows economic conditions such as major locales, item values, profits, limits, generation, supply, requirements, market development rates, and numbers.
