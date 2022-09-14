Ultrafiltration Membranes Market Manufacturers, Competitive Landscape and Business Opportunities by 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Growing emphasis on municipal wastewater treatment in urban areas and need for conserving natural resources are some key factors driving global market

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Ultrafiltration Membranes Market according to the most recent estimate by Emergen Research, size is anticipated to reach USD 4.1 billion in 2021 and register a revenue CAGR of 5.7% over the projection period. The study compiles useful data on the most well-known market participants, sales and distribution channels, regional spectrum, anticipated market share and size, and revenue projections for the anticipated year. The report includes a thorough examination of this industry and concentrates on the market's overall compensation throughout the anticipated time frame.

Ultrafiltration currently plays a critical role in various biopharmaceutical processes and is being used for industrial wastewater treatment applications due to recent development in materials and membrane production technologies. Nanomaterials in membranes improve water permeability, mechanical strength, separation efficiency, and membrane fouling. As a result, nanomaterials open up new possibilities for ultra-fast and highly selective water ultrafiltration membrane improvements with addition of nanomaterials such as Nanoparticles (NPs), nanomaterials, and other nanocomposite structural materials. Numerous types of nanomaterials such as cellulose-based and graphene-based nanomaterials are being used in water and wastewater treatment owing of increased interest in nanotechnology and sustainability.

However, ultrafiltration technique is typically not preferred to fractionate macromolecular mixtures since it cannot separate low molecular weight species. The demand for ultrafiltration technology is also being supported by strict regulations set forth by the Urban Wastewater Treatment Directive, U.S. EPA, and European Integrated Pollution Prevention and Control (IPPC), as it uses fewer chemicals for treating water and wastewater and consequently does not produce any toxic end products.

Global Ultrafiltration Membranes Market Geographical Landscape - Synopsis:

The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global Ultrafiltration Membranes market. It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional market share. It simultaneously focuses on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market.

Moreover, the report encases an exhaustive geographical study of the market, emphasizing the business growth prospects and market barriers for each of the key market regions.

Some major companies profiled in the market report include Pentair, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Koch Membrane Systems, 3M Company, Alfa Laval, SUEZ Water Technologies and Solutions, Toray Industries Inc., Pall Corporation, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC., and PCI Membranes.

The ultrafiltration membranes market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2020, attributed to increasing adoption of advanced filtration technologies and strict regulations pertaining to drinking water. Additionally, presence of leading market players such as Parker Hannifin Corporation and 3M Company in countries in this region is supporting market revenue growth.

Emergen Research has segmented the global ultrafiltration membranes market based on material type, product type, application, and region:

Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2030)

Polymer

Ceramic

Others

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2030)

Hollow Ultrafiltration Membranes

Tubular Ultrafiltration Membranes

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2030)

Municipal Water Treatment

Food & Beverage Processing

Pharmaceutical Drugs Processing

Chemical Processing

Petrochemical Processing

