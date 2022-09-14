Augmented Reality in Healthcare Market Size, Industry Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2022-27
The global augmented reality in healthcare market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 19.65% during 2022-2027.SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study “Augmented Reality in Healthcare Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds that the global augmented reality in healthcare market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 19.65% during 2022-2027.
Augmented Reality (AR) represents the integration of digital information with the real-time environment of the user. It enables healthcare professionals to interact and visualize with three-dimensional (3D) representations of human bodies. Augmented reality also allows them to virtually explore new therapies that were previously prohibitive in a hospital. Consequently, AR is extensively utilized to understand numerous surgical procedures across the healthcare industry.
Global Augmented Reality in Healthcare Market Trends and Drivers:
The elevating technological advancements and digitalization levels across the medical sector are among the primary factors driving the augmented reality (AR) in healthcare market. In line with this, the expanding usage of AR to enhance the visualization of computerized tomography and magnetic resonance imaging data by overlaying stereoscopic projections during surgical procedures is further propelling the market growth. Additionally, the growing utilization of AR-based smart glasses that superimpose real-time data directly from a dental scanner and enable the dentist to build precise crowns or caps is also positively influencing the global market.
Besides this, the inflating need for efficient and innovative solutions to improve clinical and operational outcomes is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the rising prevalence of several chronic diseases and the escalating focus on enhancing the overall quality of patient care are anticipated to fuel the augmented reality (AR) in healthcare market over the forecasted period.
Global Augmented Reality (AR) in Healthcare Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:
AccuVein Inc., Atheer Inc., Augmedics, CAE Inc., Google LLC, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Magic Leap Inc., Medical Realities Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, Mindmaze, Orca Health Inc., Siemens AG and Wikitude GmbH (Qualcomm Technologies Inc.).
The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, product, technology and end user.
Breakup by Product:
• AR Displays
• AR Sensors
• AR Input Devices
• AR Semiconductor Components
• Others
Breakup by Technology:
• Head Mounted Devices
• Handheld Devices
Breakup by End User:
• Hospitals and Clinics
• Research Laboratories
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• North America: (United States, Canada)
• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
• Market Performance (2016-2021)
• Market Outlook (2022- 2027)
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Value Chain
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
