Benzyl Alcohol Market Revenue, Statistics, Industry Growth and Demand Analysis Research Report by 2030

Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.2%, Market Trends – Growing consumer demand for benzyl alcohol as a preservative in skin creams in place of paraffin

Rising demand for benzyl alcohol as an anti-parasite medication and popular preservative in injectable pharmaceutical drugs is a major factor driving benzyl alcohol market revenue growth” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global benzyl alcohol market size was USD 57.20 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Benzyl alcohol can be used to make a wide variety of products due to its low toxicity and volatility including paints and coatings, taste and fragrance, personal care items, and pharmaceuticals. Other applications for benzyl alcohol include degreasing, polyamide dyeing, and bonding aid. In addition, benzyl alcohol is increasingly being used in cosmetics and personal care products due to its pleasant flavor and texture, which will rise of benzyl alcohol market's revenue. It is most frequently utilized as an aromatic chemical compound in cosmetics and personal care products due to stable ring-shaped molecule of benzyl alcohol, which is characterized as an aromatic alcohol and is typical of all aromatic compounds. There are numerous medical applications for benzyl alcohol aside from commercial manufacturing procedures, which is a key factor contributing to market revenue growth.

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities, restraining factors, and business landscape are discussed in-depth in the market study.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The epoxy resins segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. In compositions comprising cured epoxy, benzyl alcohol is a typical nonreactive ingredient. Benzyl alcohol is a key element in many chemical compounds used in the construction industry. It is utilized in paint strippers, epoxy resin systems, and cleaning products having a stripping effect due to its lower volatility and relatively high boiling point of 205 °C. Benzoyl alcohol also promotes flow by acting as a diluent, a viscosity reducer, and other similar functions because it is miscible with reactive elements. The hazardous substance information system of German legal accident insurance for the construction industry (BG BAU), GISBAU1, has determined exposure to benzyl alcohol when applying these products at construction sites, due to the material's significance for epoxy resin coatings, in the construction industry.

The Europe market accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. This is attributed to rising government initiatives and regulations regarding use of benzyl alcohol as excipients in medical products and also for evaluating safety and efficacy of benzyl alcohol product applications in various end-use industries, which are also contributing significantly to demand for benzyl alcohol, hence driving revenue growth of the market in this region. For instance, on 9 October 2017, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) approved use of benzoic acid and benzyl alcohol as excipients and are primarily used as solubilizing agents and/or preservatives in medicinal products, hence driving revenue growth of the market in this region.

The paints & coatings segment is expected to grow at a steady CAGR during the forecast period. Benzyl alcohol functions as a solvent and is an ingredient in lacquers, paints, epoxy resin coatings, and inks. Benzyl alcohol is the active component of several paint strippers because it works well as a solvent for coatings including paint, shellac, and lacquer. In addition, benzyl alcohol is a powerful solvent that is free of dangerous air pollutants when coupled with a viscous material to assist it adhere to coatings. Paint strippers that don't include Hazardous Air Pollutants (HAPs), such as methylene chloride paint strippers, are being replaced with benzyl alcohol and benzyl alcohol blends. In particular, it has been discovered that benzyl alcohol works well on standard aviation coatings (e.g., epoxy primer and polyurethane topcoat). These are major factors driving revenue growth of this segment.

Prominent Players Analyzed in the Report:

Hubei Greenhome Materials Technology, Inc., Merck KGaA, Valtris Specialty Chemicals Limited, Finar Limited, Greenfield Global Inc., INEOS Group Ltd., Elan Chemical Company, Inc., Alfa Aesar, Wuhan Youji Industries Co., Ltd., and Lanxess Aktiengesellschaft.

Emergen Research has segmented the global benzyl alcohol market based on grade, application, end-use and region:

Grade Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Industrial Grade

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Cleaning Agent

Synthetic Solvent

Epoxy Resins

Bacteriostatic Preservatives

Dielectric Solvent

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Paints & Coatings

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Others

The report offers a comprehensive breakdown of the regional analysis of the market and subsequent country-wise analysis. The regional analysis of the market comprises of production volume information, consumption volume and patterns, revenue, and growth rate for the forecast period of 2022-2030. According to the regional analysis, the market is primarily spread over key geographical regions as follows:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Overview of the Benzyl Alcohol Market Report:

Introduction, Product Scope, Market Overview, and Opportunities

Analysis of the Manufacturers with sales, revenue, and price analysis

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape

Extensive profiling of the key competitors along with their business strategies and market size

Regional analysis of the market along with sales, revenue, market share, and global position

Country-wise analysis of the market along with types, applications, and manufacturing

Strategic recommendations to established players as well as new entrants

In-depth analysis of the risks, restraints, and limitations in the Benzyl Alcohol industry

