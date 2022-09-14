Building Analytics Market will Reach Nearly USD 15.21 Billion, at a CAGR of 13.7% during the Forecast Period of 2026
Market Size – USD 5.46 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 13.7%NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Building Analytics market is forecast to reach USD 15.21 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Building analytics is essential for enhancing the building infrastructure in terms of energy, comfort, security, and overall development. In general, it deliver automated fault detection and diagnosis, and real-time performance monitoring for smart-buildings. With rapid industrialization and urbanization, the need for constructing various structures is in high demand, which in turn is driving the global demand for the market. The key market players are rapidly developing user-friendly solutions, which is projected to drastically increase the need for building analytics solutions in the forecast period.
The above-mentioned factors create opportunities for market growth, while factors such as high cost of implementation of these solutions pose limitations in the market. However, each factor would have a definite impact on the market during the forecast period. Consistent advancements in the information & communication technology market owing to innovative efforts have enhanced the efficiency of building analytics market.
The Asia Pacific is a key region for the building analytics market and is projected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The growing population, especially in India and China and hefty governmental investment in the manufacturing and construction sector, is anticipated to drive the demand for the market in the region. These countries consist of over 40% population across the globe, and the application of building analytics in this region will grow at a very high rate.
Top Profiled in the Building Analytics Market Report:
• Schneider Electric
• Johnson Controls
• IBM
• Honeywell
• Siemens
• General Electric
• BuildingIQ
• ICONICS
• CopperTree Analytics
• Delta Electronics
Market Segmentation:
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)
• Software
• Service
Building Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)
• Manufacturing Facilities
• Residential Buildings
• Commercial Buildings
• Public Places
• Government Buildings
• Others
Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)
• On-premise
• Cloud
Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)
• Fault Detection and Monitoring
• Energy Management
• Security Management
• Parking Management
• Emergency Management
• Others
Key Takeaways of the Building Analytics Market Report:
• A comprehensive overview of the global Building Analytics industry.
• Accurate market projections in terms of market size, share, and volume.
• Thorough study of the global market dynamics, such as major market revenue growth drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, restraints, and future growth avenues.
• Deep-dive analysis of the upcoming market trends.
• Qualitative and quantitative analyses of the Building Analytics Market.
• Elaborate study of the leading regional markets in the Building Analytics Market.
• Complete overview of the market’s competitive landscape.
• Brief look at the company profiles and portfolios.
Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:
• North America
o U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Russia
o U.K.
o Germany
o France
o BENELUX
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o China
o Japan
o India
o South Korea
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Latin America
o Brazil
o Rest of Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
o Saudi Arabia
o U.A.E.
o Israel
o Rest of Middle East & Africa
