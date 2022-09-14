Methanol Market Will Reach Nearly USD 30.74 Billion, Expected To Grow at a CAGR 5.20% By 2028 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Growing demand for methanol-based bio-fuel is one of the significant factors influencing market growth during the forecast period.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Methanol Market is expected to reach USD 30.74 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Methanol is used as an alternative fuel for transportation, owing to its ease of distribution and availability, and combustion-efficiency across the globe. It is a high octane fuel that allows effective performance in internal combustion (IC) engines. Engines optimized for methanol-fuel could deliver an energy-efficiency gain of around 50.0% over a standard gasoline engine in a light-duty automobile. Moreover, it can be used in IC engines as a substitute for diesel fuels. It has been found that Heavy-duty dual-fuel engines functioning on diesel and methanol fuels can enhance efficiency and substantially reduce emissions for buses, trucks, and off-road vehicles.

Growing acceptance of methanol-to-olefins (MTO) process is expected to drive the market growth in the upcoming years. MTO is an essential reaction for both industrial applications and fundamental research. Propylene and ethylene are among the significant intermediates used in the petrochemical industry.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2393

Further key findings from the report suggest

By type, non-renewable methanol dominated the market in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a rate of 2.4% in the forecast period. Methanol is a vital and versatile chemical for the chemical industry, primarily used in the production of chemicals, including solvents and anti-freezes, additives for gasoline, or biodiesel production process.

By feedstock, natural gas contributed to a larger market share in the forecast period and is likely to grow at a rate of 2.7% in the forecast period.

By application, formaldehyde accounted for the largest market share in 2018 and is anticipated to witness a growth rate of 2.3% in the period 2019-2027. It is an essential used in plywood for home construction, window/door insulation for modern airliners, and fuel system components for automobiles. Formaldehyde offers superior utility for consumers in the form of consistent quality, extended use, and reliable performance & safety.

By industry vertical, the automotive industry dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 2.5% in the forecast period.

Inquiry more about to report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/inquiry-before-buying/2393

For the purpose of this report Reports and Data has segmented global Construction Films market on the basis of type, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

No-Renewable Methanol

Renewable Methanol

Feedstock Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Coal

Natural Gas

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Formaldehyde

Acetic Acid

Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE)

Dimethyl Ether (DME)

Fuel Blending

Olefins

Biodiesel

Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Automotive

Construction

Electronics

Paints & Coatings

Others

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Request a customization on the report https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2393

Key Questions answered by the Report:

What is the expected year-on-year growth of the Construction Films during the forecast period?

What key trends are expected influence revenue growth of the market going ahead?

Which region is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period?

Which key companies are profiled in the report?

For More Reports of Reports and Data:

Biocomposites Market: https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/585055762/biocomposites-market-size-is-anticipated-to-boom-usd-51-32-billion-at-a-cagr-of-10-8-2027-reports-and-data

Melamine Market: https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/585054759/melamine-market-size-to-worth-usd-10-55-billion-by-2028-the-increasing-use-in-high-resistance-concrete

Silver Iodide Market: https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/585048388/silver-iodide-market-forecast-is-expected-to-thrive-at-impressive-cagr-by-2030-reports-and-data

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.