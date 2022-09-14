Internet 2.0 Conference To Stress On The Importance Of Scam Prevention Tools In Today’s Digital Economy
EINPresswire.com/ -- Scam prevention tools will be a focus at the Internet 2.0 Conference, which will be held at Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas, on December 19-21, 2022. It aims to bring together representatives from all facets of technology and internet culture — including AI and ML experts, cloud computing professionals, robotics specialists, social media marketers, and business leaders — for three days of discussions and knowledge sharing.
Scams are unfortunately common on the internet today, but at the Internet 2.0 Conference, attendees will have the opportunity to learn how to hit back against these nefarious attempts of defrauding them and their businesses. The three-day event will have panel discussions for different levels of expertise, so there’s something for everyone interested in protecting themselves online. Whether you’re just starting out or have been working in this field for years, the Internet 2.0 Conference’s speakers will help you understand how these scams work so you can safeguard yourself against them going forward.
According to Megha Sisodia, Manager at the Internet 2.0 Conference (USA), their goal is simple: to encourage networking and help businesses harness the potential of new-age technologies to augment their growth. One facet of this includes the reduction of cybercrime and assisting companies in protecting themselves against online threats. The conference hopes to achieve this by inviting vendors who offer products and services designed specifically for this purpose. By bringing these thought leaders together under one roof at this conference, attendees will be able to capture valuable insight into how they can implement these solutions within their own organizations moving forward.
“We’ve always had a strong focus on cybersecurity. We are excited about showcasing new security software and tools because we have seen firsthand how effective they are at protecting people from online scammers.” said Sisodia. “The unfortunate truth is that the world wide web has become a breeding ground for scammers who are looking to take advantage of internet users. Keeping this in mind, in addition to showcasing new tools that can help people avoid getting scammed online, this conference will also discuss how cybercriminals use psychology and other manipulative techniques to take advantage of unsuspecting business owners who don’t know how to protect themselves properly.”
Along with discussions on scams and cyber fraud, the Internet 2.0 Conference will feature panel discussions and keynotes on hot tech topics such as artificial intelligence, augmented reality, blockchain technology, deep learning, machine learning, natural language processing, neural networks, natural language processing, predictive analytics, and more. The tech event has always been about bringing tech enthusiasts together and this year, the team will be able to offer attendees even more opportunities for networking and learning than ever before.
Media Contact:
Scams are unfortunately common on the internet today, but at the Internet 2.0 Conference, attendees will have the opportunity to learn how to hit back against these nefarious attempts of defrauding them and their businesses. The three-day event will have panel discussions for different levels of expertise, so there’s something for everyone interested in protecting themselves online. Whether you’re just starting out or have been working in this field for years, the Internet 2.0 Conference’s speakers will help you understand how these scams work so you can safeguard yourself against them going forward.
According to Megha Sisodia, Manager at the Internet 2.0 Conference (USA), their goal is simple: to encourage networking and help businesses harness the potential of new-age technologies to augment their growth. One facet of this includes the reduction of cybercrime and assisting companies in protecting themselves against online threats. The conference hopes to achieve this by inviting vendors who offer products and services designed specifically for this purpose. By bringing these thought leaders together under one roof at this conference, attendees will be able to capture valuable insight into how they can implement these solutions within their own organizations moving forward.
“We’ve always had a strong focus on cybersecurity. We are excited about showcasing new security software and tools because we have seen firsthand how effective they are at protecting people from online scammers.” said Sisodia. “The unfortunate truth is that the world wide web has become a breeding ground for scammers who are looking to take advantage of internet users. Keeping this in mind, in addition to showcasing new tools that can help people avoid getting scammed online, this conference will also discuss how cybercriminals use psychology and other manipulative techniques to take advantage of unsuspecting business owners who don’t know how to protect themselves properly.”
Along with discussions on scams and cyber fraud, the Internet 2.0 Conference will feature panel discussions and keynotes on hot tech topics such as artificial intelligence, augmented reality, blockchain technology, deep learning, machine learning, natural language processing, neural networks, natural language processing, predictive analytics, and more. The tech event has always been about bringing tech enthusiasts together and this year, the team will be able to offer attendees even more opportunities for networking and learning than ever before.
Media Contact:
Internet 2.0 Conference
+1 (346) 226-8280
contact@internet2conf.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other