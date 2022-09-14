Mobile and Wireless Backhaul Market will Reach USD 102.29 Billion, at a CAGR of 16.5% during the Forecast Period of 2028

Market Size – USD 30.20 Billion in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 16.5%, Market Trends – Escalated deployment of connected devices.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Mobile And Wireless Backhaul Market are expected to reach USD 102.29 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Immense usage of smart devices such as smartphones, etc. have led to tremendous growth in the volume of data traffic and the necessity to handle and distribute such high volume of data traffic is the major factor pushing the growth of this market.

Further, an increase in the deployment of connected devices and improved technological developments will further require more data traffic and in turn, would fuel the growth of mobile and wireless backhaul market.

One major factor that may restrict the growth of the market is the bandwidth congestion owing to limited spectrum bandwidth.

North America occupies the largest market share with a market size of USD 8.27 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period owing to the latest technological developments taking place in the region which will increase the demand for better network connectivity pushing the demand for backhauls.

Top Profiled in the Mobile and Wireless Backhaul Market Report:

• Cisco Systems(US)

• Ericsson Sweden)

• Alcatel-Lucent (France)

• Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China)

• Broadcom Corporation (US)

• Fujitsu (Japan)

• Brocade Communication Systems (US)

• Nokia Networks (Finland)

• Tellabs (US)

• ZTE Corporation (China)

Market Segmentation:

Type of Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Professional Service

• Network Service

• System Integration Service

Network Topology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Tree

• Ring

• Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Microwave

• Satellite

• AII-IP RAN

• TDM & ATM

• Pseudowire

• Free space optic

• WiMAX

• Ethernet backhaul

• SONET/SDH,

• Passive optical network

• Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Cellular backhaul

• Building-to-Building Connectivity

• Broadband connectivity backhaul

• Video surveillance backhaul

• Others

Key Takeaways of the Mobile and Wireless Backhaul Market Report:

• A comprehensive overview of the global Mobile and Wireless Backhaul Market industry.

• Accurate market projections in terms of market size, share, and volume.

• Thorough study of the global market dynamics, such as major market revenue growth drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, restraints, and future growth avenues.

• Deep-dive analysis of the upcoming market trends.

• Qualitative and quantitative analyses of the Mobile and Wireless Backhaul Market.

• Elaborate study of the leading regional markets in the Mobile and Wireless Backhaul Market.

• Complete overview of the market’s competitive landscape.

• Brief look at the company profiles and portfolios.

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Russia

o U.K.

o Germany

o France

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o Israel

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

