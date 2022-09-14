Liquid Biopsy Market Size Worth USD 7,645.0 Million in 2030 – Increased investments in R&D activities

Emergen Research Logo

Surge in number of cancer patients and rise in preference for minimally invasive procedures are key factors driving liquid biopsy market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest market intelligence report, titled ‘Global Liquid Biopsy Market’, is intended to provide the target audience with the necessary information about the global Liquid Biopsy industry. The report comprises a detailed analysis of the vital elements of the Liquid Biopsy market, including key drivers, constraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and micro- and macro-economic factors. The report carefully investigates the present market scenario and the fundamental growth prospects. The report entails an organized database of the Liquid Biopsy market dynamics that helps market analysts estimate the global market growth rate over the projected timeline. Therefore, the report, published by Emergen Research, is a detail-oriented compilation of the crucial aspects of the Liquid Biopsy market, including the key players’ product offerings, the wide application range of these products, the major market segments, leading market contenders, their company profiles, pricing strategies, production capacities, revenue generation schemes, technological advancements, and many others.

The global liquid biopsy market size is expected to reach USD 7,645.0 Million in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 20.3% over the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rise in demand for early cancer detection is a key factor driving global liquid biopsy market revenue growth.

Liquid biopsy is a safe and popular procedure carried out during examination of cancer. The procedure is easy and minimally invasive, allows early detection and diagnosis of cancer, and helps in identification of cancer treatment. In addition, growing popularity of non-invasive techniques is driving private and public financing for research in the field of liquid biopsy, which allow medical professionals to discover various aspects of a tumor through a patient’s blood sample. It facilitates medical professionals to understand, which treatments are suitable for patients.

Development of liquid biopsy has led to a better understanding of molecular diagnostics of circulating tumor DNA. Increased adoption of liquid biopsy in cancer is due to its potential for non-invasive detection of targeted genomic alteration in correspondence to targeted therapy. Non-cancerous application of liquid biopsy includes diagnosis of heart attack and atherosclerosis. Advancement in next-generation sequencing for patients with advanced stages of cancer is driving market growth.

The report contains unbiased industry expert opinions on the current market scenario, past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts over the estimated period. The key players’ financial positions, along with their gross profits, sales volumes, sales revenue, manufacturing costs, and other financial ratios, have been accurately gauged in the report. Furthermore, several analytical tools like investment assessment, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis have been implemented by our analysts’ team to evaluate the production and distribution capacities of the Liquid Biopsy market players.

Leading companies profiled in the report:

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Adaptive Biotechnologies, NeoGenomics Laboratories, Guardant Health, Biocept, Inc., QIAGEN, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., MDxHealth, Menarini Silicon Biosystems, and Agena Bioscience, Inc.

Segmental Analysis

The global Liquid Biopsy market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the Liquid Biopsy sector in a strategic manner. The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals.

Emergen Research has segmented the global liquid biopsy market based on product type, circulating biomarkers, sample type, technology, disease, application, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Assays Kits

Instruments

Services

Circulating Biomarkers Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Circulating Tumor DNA (ctDNA)

Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs)

Extracellular Vesicles (EVs)

Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA)

Others

Sample Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Blood Sample

Urine Sample

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Multi-gene-parallel Analysis (NGS)

Single Gene Analysis (PCR Microarrays)

Disease Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Oncology

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Melanoma Cancer

Others

Non-cancer

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Early Cancer Screening

Therapy Selection

Treatment Monitoring

Recurrence Monitoring Orthopedics

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Hospitals & Physician Laboratories

Reference Laboratories

Academic & Research Centers

Others

Unfolding the prime factors prompting global market growth:

The study offers an in-depth analysis of the product outlook, which depicts the latest production growth trends and profit valuation. It further fragments the global Liquid Biopsy market into a broad product spectrum.

The study covers essential data related to these products’ application landscape, the demand for and market share held by each application type, and their growth rate analysis over the estimated period.

A detailed description of the distribution channels, including distributors, producers, and buyers, is one of the report’s key market highlights.

Regional Overview:

The global Liquid Biopsy market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Liquid Biopsy market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements.

Global Liquid Biopsy Market Report – Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 includes the global Liquid Biopsy market introduction, followed by the market scope, product offerings, growth opportunities, market risks, driving forces, and others.

Chapter 2 broadly categorizes the Liquid Biopsy market on the basis of geography, and determines the sales, revenue, and market shares of each region over the estimated period.

Chapter 3 elaborates on the competitive outlook of the Liquid Biopsy market, focusing on the major manufacturers and vendor landscape.

Chapter 4 exhaustively studies the key manufacturers of the Liquid Biopsy industry, along with their anticipated sales and revenue shares.

Chapters 5 includes market segmentation based on product type, application range, and market players.

