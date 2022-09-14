US Commercial Insurance Market Size, Industry Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2022-27

US Commercial Insurance Market

Commercial insurance protects businesses from financial risks, including customer or employee injuries, client lawsuits, and property thefts or damages. It offers more coverage, such as property damage, injury to the employees, cyberattacks, thefts, natural disasters and data breaches, than personal insurance. As a result, it is extensively used in healthcare, manufacturing, energy and utilities, and transportation industries.

COVID-19 Impact on Market: (Positive Impact)

United States Commercial Insurance Market Trends and Drivers:

One of the primary factors driving the market is the increasing need to protect businesses from scams in the United States. Additionally, the rising commercial insurance providers in the US and the regular premiums charged on these policies throughout the country are propelling the market growth.

Besides this, the employment of predictive analytics by various commercial insurers to predict business risks and mitigate losses is catalyzing the market growth. Furthermore, extensive adoption of advanced technologies and the substantial investments by the US government to promote the utilization of commercial insurance are also creating a positive market outlook.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, type, enterprise size, distribution channel and industry vertical.

Breakup by Type:

• Liability Insurance

• Commercial Motor Insurance

• Commercial Property Insurance

• Marine Insurance

• Others

Breakup by Enterprise Size:

• Large Enterprises

• Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Agents and Brokers

• Direct Response

• Others

Breakup by Industry Vertical:

• Transportation and Logistics

• Manufacturing

• Construction

• IT and Telecom

• Healthcare

• Energy and Utilities

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• Northeast

• Midwest

• South

• West

