Dr. Tim Reynolds Publishes Living Every Minute Book to Help Others Lead a Happy & Successful Life
EINPresswire.com/ -- Texas-based Dr. Tim Reynolds published Living Every Minute: How To Create A Spectacular Life book to share his story and experience and help others lead a happy and successful life.
Founder and President/CEO of Texas-based Dr. Tim International, Dr. Tim Reynolds, published Living Every Minute: How To Create A Spectacular Life book, where he shares his travel adventures to 63 countries, about being a highly successful emergency medicine doctor, raising 5 thriving children, and more, aiming to help others lead an authentic and spectacular life. Those looking for 'living devotedly' books online can also check out this book by Dr. Tim.
Dr. Tim Reynolds has accomplished so much in life. He was the first member of his family to graduate high school. He had served in the military for a while, including as a Special Forces Battalion Surgeon for the 19th Special Forces Group (Airborne). After working in the military, Dr. Tim completed college with honors. But his passion for helping people inspired him to become a medical doctor, and in 1993, he graduated Summa Cum Laude with an MD degree from the University of Utah. He is also the managing partner for HealthCARE Express and has held multiple positions in the medical field before that.
Dr. Tim Reynolds introduces Living Every Minute, a platform to allow him to share his passion with others. He devotes countless hours each week to helping others change their lives through mentoring, life-building, inspirational talks, and writing motivational blogs. Besides the Living Every Minute: How To Create A Spectacular Life book, Dr. Tim has a workbook Living Every Minute: Dr. Tim's Pillars for Creating a Spectacular Life. In this, he outlines a step-by-step journey to improve the essential areas of all of our lives. The workbook is a continuation of Dr. Tim's teachings and this journey. He dives deeper into relationships, career, leadership, financials, spiritual/mental growth, and adventure, helping each person on the fast track to spectacular. He also offers coaching and other workshops to help people transform and obtain a spectacular life.
"I share my story and experiences in my book. And through my work, I want to help others transform their lives and help them live an authentic, happy, and spectacular life. Those looking for 'living devotedly' books can also check my book and workbook, as I discuss various topics there," Dr. Tim Reynolds stated.
About Living Every Minute
Living Every Minute is a service introduced by Dr. Tim Reynolds, the President and CEO of Dr. Tim International, a company he founded in 2009. Through this platform, Dr. Tim dedicates himself to empowering others in various fields of life and work, helping them achieve success and lead a spectacular and authentic life.
