Catheter Stabilization Device/Catheter Securement Device Market Size, Share, Price, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2022-2027
Global Catheter Stabilization Device/Catheter Securement Device Market Size To Grow At A CAGR Of 7% Until 202730 NORTH GOULD STREET, SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Catheter Stabilization Device/Catheter Securement Device Market Size, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global catheter stabilization device/catheter securement device market. It assesses the market based on its segments like types, applications, end uses, and major regions.
Catheter Stabilization Device/Catheter Securement Device Market Size, Trends, Industry Report, Key Player, Major Segments, and Forecast
Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/catheter-stabilization-device-catheter-securement-device-market/requestsample
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2017-2027)
Forecast CAGR (2022-2027): 7%
The rising application of catheter stabilization devices/catheter securement devices in radiology and urological procedures to provide safety to the patients from incurring further damage is driving the market growth. Meanwhile, the increasing geriatric population, along with the surging cases of bladder dysfunction, is propelling the demand for the product.
Over the forecast period, the rising rates of hospitalization due to the surging prevalence of accidents and lifestyle-related issues among the working-class population are anticipated to provide impetus to the market. Geographically, North America accounts for a significant share in the catheter stabilization device/catheter securement device market owing to the robust healthcare infrastructure in the United States and Canada.
Catheter Stabilization Device/Catheter Securement Device Industry Definition and Major Segments
A catheter stabilization device/catheter securement device is a type of equipment that is used to prevent the inadvertent movement of the catheter by stabilizing it. This reduces the risk of catheter-related infections and mechanical phlebitis. Moreover, it also impedes the risk of accidents or backflow of urine or blood.
Read Full Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/catheter-stabilization-device-catheter-securement-device-market
On the basis of type, the catheter stabilization device/catheter securement device market can be segmented into:
Peripheral Catheter Securement Devices
Foley Catheter Securement Devices
Ventriculoperitoneal Securement Devices
Nasogastric Tube Securement Devices
Continuous Nerve Block Catheter Securement Devices
Endotracheal Tube Securement Devices
Midlines Securement Devices
Central Venous Catheter Securement Devices
Portal Securement Devices
Subclavian Securement Devices
PICC Securement Devices
Jugular Securement Devices
Femoral Securement Devices
Arterial Catheter Securement Devices
Abdominal Drainage Tube Securement Devices
Percutaneous Endoscopic Gastrostomy Securement Devices
Umbilical Catheter Securement Devices
Jejunal Catheter Securement Devices
Chest Drainage Tube Securement Devices
Epidural Securement Devices
All-Site Securement Devices
The significant applications in the catheter stabilization device/catheter securement device market include:
Cardiovascular Procedures
General Surgery
Respiratory Procedures
Gastric and Oropharyngeal Procedures
Radiology
Urological Procedures
Others
The major end uses of the product include:
Hospitals
Homecare Settings
Emergency Clinics
Diagnostic Imaging Centres
The regional markets for catheter stabilization device/catheter securement device include:
North America
Latin America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
Catheter Stabilization Device/Catheter Securement Device Market Trends
The key trends in the catheter stabilization device/catheter securement device market include the growing R&D activities and increasing efforts by the healthcare authorities and major market players to improve the quality of surgical procedures for the patients. In addition to this, the favourable reimbursement policies by various governments are further driving the demand for the product.
The rapid development of healthcare units in emerging economies owing to the rising disposable income, the rising healthcare expenditure, and the increasing awareness regarding the significance of robust healthcare is likely to be another major trend in the market. The market in the coming years is further anticipated to be aided by the growing international cooperation aimed toward bolstering the trading activities for medical equipment.
Key Market Players
The major players in the catheter stabilization device/catheter securement device market are:
3M Company
B. Braun Melsungen AG
Baxter International
Becton
Dickinson and Company
Medline Industries
ConvaTec Inc
M.C. Johnson Company, Inc
Merit Medical Systems Inc
Cardinal Health, Inc
Others
The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
Other Related Report:
Flooring Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/flooring-market
Stevia Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/stevia-market
Isopropyl Alcohol Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/isopropyl-alcohol-market
Medical Cannabis Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/medical-cannabis-market
mHealth Apps Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/mhealth-apps-market
Ceramic Tiles Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/ceramic-tiles-market
Titanium Dioxide Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/titanium-dioxide-market
Dairy Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/dairy-market
3D Mapping and Modelling Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/3d-mapping-and-modelling-market
Track and Trace Solutions Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/track-and-trace-solutions-market
About Us:
Expert Market Research (EMR) is leading market research company with clients across the globe. Through comprehensive data collection and skillful analysis and interpretation of data, the company offers its clients extensive, latest, and actionable market intelligence which enables them to make informed and intelligent decisions and strengthen their position in the market. The clientele ranges from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium scale enterprises.
EMR customises syndicated reports according to clients’ requirements and expectations. The company is active across over 15 prominent industry domains, including food and beverages, chemicals and materials, technology and media, consumer goods, packaging, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals, among others.
Over 3000 EMR consultants and more than 100 analysts work very hard to ensure that clients get only the most updated, relevant, accurate and actionable industry intelligence so that they may formulate informed, effective and intelligent business strategies and ensure their leadership in the market.
Jessica Lucas
Expert Market Research
+1 415-325-5166
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other