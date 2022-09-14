Smart Learning Market Business Scenario, Size, Growth, Insights, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecasts Report 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Advancements in smart learning technologies is one of the key factors driving smart learning market revenue growth

Smart Learning Market Size – USD 36.19 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 21.0%, Market Trends – Growing demand for the Learning Management System (LMS) software” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global smart learning market size reached USD 36.19 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 21.0% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Smart learning market revenue growth is driven by rising demand for Learning Management System (LMS) software, rising enrollment in the higher education sector, increasing demand for online learning owing to the pandemic, and the need for an interactive & engaging learning environment. Smart learning is a broad term for education in the digital age. It demonstrates how sophisticated technologies allow students to absorb skills and knowledge more effectively, swiftly, and easily.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

Blackboard Inc., Pearson, Ellucian Company L.P., Smart Technologies ULC, Promethean Limited, Samsung, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, Cisco Systems Inc., D2L Corporation, and McGraw Hill.

Some Key Highlights

The interactive display segment accounted for a moderate revenue share in 2021. An interactive panel is a wall-mounted device that allows users to generate dynamic visual presentations and edit on-screen data via digital touchpad inputs. Interactive LED panels are available in a variety of sizes, making them suitable for collaborative spaces ranging in size from small preschools to enormous corporate conference rooms. Present-day interactive displays enable instructors and presenters to convey information more efficiently, and their multitouch capabilities increase audience involvement. In addition, contemporary interactive flat-panel displays reduce the need to consider environmental factors such as lighting during a presentation.

Learning content management system segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Learning content management systems develop, manage, track, distribute, analyze, and store information and courses. This can include presenting images, presentations, text, and video. It is customizable to provide each employee with the job-specific training they need. A Learning Content Management System (LCMS) includes greater interactivity, such as Virtual Reality (VR) and geocaching.

Corporate segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Smart learning in corporate universities is one of the modes of the learning organization's progress. It demonstrates that businesses are capable of continuous learning and fully utilizing their employees unique ideas. It is a learning, sharing, and engagement-friendly organizational atmosphere. Smart learning in a firm or organization becomes crucial to corporate development owing to intelligence and adaptability. Corporate digital learning is the practice of promoting group engagement and knowledge transfer within or across organizations through communication and information technologies.

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Smart Learning market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Smart Learning market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Smart Learning market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global smart learning market on the basis of product type, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Hardware

Interactive Display

Interactive Whiteboards

Smartboards

Software

Integrated solution

Standalone solution

Learning Content Management System

Student Information System

Classroom Management Software

Language Learning Software

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Academic

Corporate

Government

Enterprise

