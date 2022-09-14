IoT Sensors Market Top Players, Emerging Trends, Share, Growth, Insights, Industry Analysis, and Forecasts Report 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Growing popularity of smart home solutions is a key factor driving IoT sensors market revenue growth

IoT Sensors Market Size – USD 15.78 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 28.3%, Market Trends – Increasing demand for IoT sensors from automotive and industrial sectors” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global IoT sensors market size reached USD 15.58 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 28.3% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rapid advancement in industrial technologies such as Industry 4.0 and Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) as well as increased implementation of IoT sensors owing to cost-effectiveness and compact design are a few of the key factors driving the market revenue growth. Surging demand for Micro-Electromechanical Systems (MEMS) for better consumer electronics is also contributing to revenue growth of the market.

The IoT Sensors Market Report study covers global and regional markets with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects of the market. It likewise enlightens the complete serious climate of the worldwide market with an estimated time of 2022-2030. The IoT Sensors Market report provides an additional dashboard overview of key companies covering successful marketing strategies, market contributions, and recent developments in both historical and current situations. IoT Sensors Market Report is high -intensive and driven by high R&D investment and has strong product analysis to maintain growth and ensure long-term monetization with a forecast period of 2022-2030.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

General Electric, TE Connectivity, NXP Semiconductors, Texas Instruments Incorporated, STMicroelectronics, OMRON Corporation, Siemens, Infineon Technologies AG, Murata Manufacturing Co, and InvenSense (TDK).

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Pressure sensor segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Cost-effectiveness, higher durability, as well as good resistance to vibration, shock, and dynamic pressure changes are some of the major factors driving revenue growth of the segment. Also, the ability to operate at high temperatures and low response times is driving the demand for pressure sensors for various applications such as fluid mechanics, aerodynamics, thermodynamics, soil mechanics, and biophysics. Additionally, integration with an IoT system, allow pressure sensors such as piezo sensors to detect real-time pressure fluctuations which are driving demand for pressure sensors, specifically in the industrial sector.

Wireless segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. Ease of collection of information about the surrounding environment over a prolonged period with reduced manual effort is one of the major factors driving revenue growth of the segment. Moreover, the wireless segment offers efficient measurement of a variety of variables from air temperature and vibration. Utilization of wireless sensors enable organizations to monitor premises, as well as identify and track any suspicious activity.

Industrial IoT segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Rising smart city development initiatives in various countries with increasing integration of smart electronic devices in the home are a few of the factors driving revenue growth of the segment. Automated IoT-connected wireless systems enable easy monitoring of health issues. Furthermore, the rising need for efficient and effective health monitoring systems and telemedicine is driving the industrial IoT segment forward. The need for a reliable transportation system is essential for infrastructure development, which is driving the demand for automated transportation.

The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry. It also covers strategies adopted by prominent players such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, and brand promotions, among others. The report aims to offer the readers a holistic understanding of the relevant features of the industry.

Emergen Research has segmented global IoT sensors market on the basis of sensor type, network technology type, vertical, and region:

Sensor Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Pressure sensor

Temperature sensor

Flow sensor

Humidity sensor

Magnetometer

Accelerometer

Inertial sensor

Gyroscope

Touch sensor

Image sensor

Acoustic sensor

Proximity sensor

Occupancy sensor

Others

Network Technology Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Wired

Lonworks

KNX

Ethernet

Modbus

Digital Addressable Lighting Interface (DALI)

Wireless

Wifi

Zigbee

Bluetooth

Z-wave

NFC

ENOCEAN

RFID

GPS

Others

Regional Segmentation Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report studies the types and applications of the global IoT Sensors market. The report categorizes the IoT Sensors industry into different types covering different products supplied in the IoT Sensors market. Each type is briefly described in the report such that why it is used, the main sources, the production costs, and the processing involved in it. Depending on various applications of the products and services in the market, the IoT Sensors market is categorized in the following non-exhaustive list of products. The application segment is anticipated to grow rapidly shortly due to its unique features and solutions, other crucial information about the types and applications is given in the report.

The global IoT sensors market size reached USD 15.58 Billion in 2021