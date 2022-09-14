Fact Sheet: HHS Takes Action on Executive Order Launching a National Biotechnology and Biomanufacturing Initiative

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) today announced actions the department will take following the Executive Order signed September 12, 2022 by President Biden launching a National Biotechnology and Biomanufacturing Initiative (NBBI).

This initiative will help drive research and development, improve access to quality federal data, grow domestic manufacturing capacity, expand market opportunities for biobased products, train a diverse and skilled workforce, streamline regulatory processes for products of biotechnology, advance biosafety and biosecurity to reduce risk, protect the U.S. biotechnology ecosystem, and build a thriving and secure global bioeconomy with partners and allies.

In its implementation of the Executive Order, HHS intends to leverage biotechnology and biomanufacturing in order to achieve medical breakthroughs, reduce the overall burden of disease, and improve health outcomes. HHS will lead the U.S. government in strategically advancing biosafety and biosecurity innovation as part of a growing bioeconomy, to ensure biotechnology research and development and biomanufacturing infrastructure break new ground while reducing risk.

Building on the department’s successes at bolstering the resilience of the domestic public health supply chain and on continued collaboration and partnership with the American private sector, HHS welcomes a whole-of-government approach to secure U.S. leadership and stewardship of an equitable, safe, and secure bioeconomy. The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the department’s ability to foster innovative biotechnological treatments, diagnostics, and vaccines swiftly and safely as well as HHS’ ability to facilitate a more flexible regulatory environment in such circumstances.

With the launch of NBBI, HHS will: