Ocular Implant Market to Surpass US$ 27,018.0 Mn by 2030 | Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc.

Ocular implants are medical devices designed to replace a damaged or missing visual organ to restore vision or to improve visual appearance.

Global ocular implant market is estimated to be valued at US$ 15,347.9 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

Major Players in the Ocular Implant Market: Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Staar Surgical, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Bausch & Lomb Incorporated., Morcher GmbH, OSD Medical GmbH, Ophtec BV, and ZEISS International.

Geographical Base of Ocular Implant Market:

• North America,

• Europe,

• Asia Pacific,

• Latin America,

• Africa and Middle East.

Detailed Segmentation:

✧ Global Ocular Implants Market, By Implant Type:

▸ Intraocular Lenses (IOL)

Aspheric IOLs

Toric IOLs

Multifocal IOLs

Anterior chamber IOLs

Others

Corneal Implants

Glaucoma Implants

Orbital Implants

Ocular prosthesis

Others

✧ Global Ocular Implants Market, By Application:

Glaucoma Surgery

Oculoplasty

Drug Delivery

Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD)

Aesthetic purpose

Others

• To analyze and study the global Ocular Implant Market sales revenue, value, status (2020-2021) and forecast (2022-2028).

• Focuses on the key Ocular Implant Market manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in the future.

• To define, describe and forecast the Ocular Implant Market by type, application, and region.

• To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage,Trends, opportunity, and challenge, and risks.

• To identify significant trends and factors driving the Ocular Implant Market growth.

• To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

• To strategically analyze each sub-market with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the Ocular Implant Market

• To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the Ocular Implant Market

• To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

➥ Research Objectives and Assumptions

✧ Research Objectives

✧ Assumptions

✧ Abbreviations

➥ Market Preview

✧ Report Description

✧ Market Definition and Scope

✧ Executive Summary

✧ Market Snapshot, By Implant Type

✧ Market Snapshot, By Application

✧ Market Snapshot, By Region

✧ Coherent Opportunity Map (COM)

➥ Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

✧ Market Dynamics

✧ Drivers

✧ Restraints

✧ Market Opportunities

✧ Impact Analysis

✧ Market Trends

✧ Key Developments

✧ Technology Advancements

✧ Historical Overview

✧ Merger and Acquisition

✧ Regulatory Scenario

✧ PORTER’S Five Forces

✧ PEST Analysis

➥ Global Ocular Implant Market- Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic

✧ Overall Impact

✧ Government Initiatives

✧ COVID-19 Impact on the market

