Smart Home Devices Market Report to Witness Huge Growth by Key Players, Trends and Forecast to 2030

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global smart home devices market size reached USD 84.52 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The incorporation of lighting controllers with in-built data-connectivity technology is an important factor driving market revenue growth. Over the past few years, there has been a significant expansion in the lighting control industry. A sizable range of goods, including timers, daylight sensors, dimmer, and occupancy sensors, are available in this market. These items can be used separately or in conjunction with one another. They are compatible with both wireless network and wired network technologies for home automation integration.

In Smart Home Devices business report, industry trends are formulated on macro level which helps clients and the businesses comprehend market place and possible future issues. This market research report involves a key data and information about the Smart Home Devices industry, emerging trends, product usage, motivating factors for customers and competitors, restraints, brand positioning, and customer behavior. A detailed market study and analysis of trends in consumer and supply chain dynamics cited in this report helps businesses draw the strategies about sales, marketing, advertising, and promotion.

The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry. It also covers strategies adopted by prominent players such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, and brand promotions, among others. The report aims to offer the readers a holistic understanding of the relevant features of the industry.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

SAMSUNG, LG Electronics, Honeywell International Inc., Schneider Electric, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Amazon.com, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Apple Inc, Panasonic Holdings Corporation, and Sony Corporation.

Some Key Highlights

The entertainment and other controls segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. The ease with which these controls make it possible to manage and regulate entertainment systems within a home is what drives the expansion of the video, multimedia, and audio control business. With the help of intelligent entertainment systems, users eliminate the clutter of remote controls in favor of a more sophisticated approach. Additionally, they may simplify their setup so that users can quickly access the music and movies they desire. Even more than this, smart entertainment devices enable a more seamless, natural way for the user to engage, whether by touch, gesture, or speech. Advantages like this are expected to increase revenue growth of the segment.

Below USD 25 smart home device segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. Anyone can increase their home's intelligence with the most affordable smart home appliances without spending a fortune. There are several reasonably priced devices that can be used to switch on lights, adjust the temperature, play music, and even keep a check on the house while the homeowner is away. For instance, one of the finest inexpensive smart home gadgets and the best smart plug in our opinion is the USD 25 Wemo WiFi Smart Plug. Even when compared to its predecessor, the Wemo Mini, is more compact than alternative solutions. The Wemo WiFi Smart Plug is compatible with all the main smart assistants, despite the fact that it lacks energy monitoring like some other smart plugs.

Online segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021 because of the growing population and widespread use of cellphones. Market demand is being driven by technological advancements and the rise of e-Commerce. The rise of e-commerce platforms like Alibaba, Amazon, and eBay, which offer cheaper pricing and deals like Cash-On-Delivery (COD) and simple returns, is driving demand. Many people are drawn to the platform because of the variety of gadgets available. Customers find it handy and simpler to buy things online by comparing prices, types, and brands, which saves them time from having to go to a store driving revenue growth of the segment.

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Smart Home Devices market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Smart Home Devices market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Smart Home Devices market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global smart home devices market on the basis of product, price range, sales channel, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Fire Suppression

Lighting Control

Relays

Occupancy Sensors

Daylight Sensors

Timers

Dimmers

Switches

Accessories and Other Products

Security and Access Control

Video Surveillance

Hardware

Software/Video Analytics

Price Ranges

Access Control

Biometric Access Control

Non-Biometric Access Control

HVAC Control

Smart Thermostats

Sensors

Control Valves

Heating & Cooling Coils

Dampers

Actuators

Pumps & Fans

Smart Vents

Entertainment and Other Controls

Entertainment Control

Other Controls

Smart Speaker

Home Healthcare

Health Status Monitors

Physical Activity Monitors

Smart Kitchen

Smart Refrigerators

Smart Coffee Makers

Smart Kettles

Smart Dish Washers

Smart Ovens

Smart Cooktops

Smart Cookers

Home Appliances

Smart Washers

Smart Dryers

Smart Water Heaters

Smart Vacuum Cleaners

Smart Furniture

Smart Tables

Smart Desks

Smart Stools & Benches

Smart Sofas

Smart Chairs

Price Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Below USD 25 Smart Home Device

USD 25-50 Smart Home Device

Above USD 50 Smart Home Device

Analysis of the segments and their growth projection is carried out by extensive historical and current analysis of the market scenario. Further, the report offers details about the factors and features of the Smart Home Devices market expected to boost the growth of the industry in the coming years.

