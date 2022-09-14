Radiotherapy Motion Management Market Size and Analysis, Trends, Recent Developments, and Forecast Till 2026

the global radiotherapy motion management market was valued at USD 513.1 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 695.6 million by the year 2026

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --



Collaborations for technological advancements in oncology, supportive government policies, trending external beam therapy, rising research and development and growing incidences of cancer are key factors contributing to high CAGR of radiotherapy motion management market during the forecast period.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global radiotherapy motion management market was valued at USD 513.1 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 695.6 million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 4.1%. When conveying radiation dosages to the patients, the tumor's movement as a result of the breathing motion may outcome into various or unpredictable measure of portion to the objective volume and the ordinary tissues which are encompassing it. This makes it important to make a framework which can control or deal with the movement of the tumor at the hour of conduct. These radiotherapy motion management are procedures carried out to avoid balance the changes developed in the tumor due to the movements inside, while operating. This technique has significant importance in oncology, it can cure cancer either alone or in combination with other types of treatments. In the current scenario, more than 50% of the oncological treatments has radiotherapy as a significant part of the complete cancer treatment. However the consistent movements in the target volume, called as intrafraction, it becomes necessary to track the position of the target each time before initiating the regular treatment procedure.

This process has enormous potential in clinical applications such as in lung cancer, where it is used to shrink the tumor before surgery, as a primary treatment, in post-surgery for eliminating tumor cells that remain untreated, treating the cancer which has reached the brain or other body parts and other applications. Although factors like presence of strong competition can cause the prices to reduce so as to deal with cost pressures in the industry which may result in impeding the growth of motion management in radiotherapy. Another factor found effective in hampering the growth of radiotherapy in motion management was the need for customization and compatibility with radiotherapy systems, which increases the cost of intrafraction radiotherapy motion management systems.

Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC])@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2174

The report puts an emphasis on the information regarding the key players with a special focus on their company profile, business overview, recent advancements, product catalog, and strategic business plans. It provides a comprehensive overview of the strategic alliances in the market under taken by the key players such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, product launches, brand promotions, and corporate deals, among others.

Key companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

Promis Electro-Optics BV, Accuray Incorporated, Elekta AB, Varian Medical Systems, Inc., Brainlab, CIVCO Radiotherapy, Klarity Medical Products, Qfix, Orfit Industries NV, and others

Order This Report@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-pricing/2174

The Radiotherapy Motion Management market takes into account major geographical locations such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa to offer key insights into market growth, market size, market share, revenue growth, current and emerging trends, supply and demand ratio, import/export, consumer demand and behavior, and presence of key players in each region. The report offers an in-depth country wise analysis to impart better understanding of the market and its growth prospects.

Segments Covered in the report

Technology Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Spirometric Motion Management

Intrafraction Radiotherapy Motion Management

Others

Product Type Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Imaging

Fluroscopy

Slow CT

Breath Hold CT Systems

4 DCT

Breath-Hold Systems

Active Breathing Control

Patient Controlled

Spirometry

Audiovisual Feedback

Respiratory Gating Methods

Abdominal compression system

Forced shallow breathing

Compression Plate

Stereotactic body frame

Tracking

External or internal markers

Real time delivery systems

Gating assistance systems

End User Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Hospitals

Radiation Therapy Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Key Regions Analyzed in the Report include:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Furthermore, it consists information about individual segment of the Radiotherapy Motion Management market based on the types and application. The report also offers insights about the key segments expected to register significant revenue growth over the forecast period and primary trends influencing their growth. It also offers CAGR and market share values for each segment to provide clear understanding of demand and trend in the global market.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Radiation therapy center end user type segment is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. Hospitals remains the chief revenue generating segment in global radiotherapy motion management market

Radiotherapy is a lifesaving healing technique, either utilized alone or together with different kinds of malignancy treatment. As of now, it is prescribed as a component of medical procedure for over half of oncology patients, however across the Europe, approximately 25% of individuals who need radiotherapy don't get it. This becomes a missed opportunity and a life impacting phenomenon for cancer patients according to Yolande Lievens, the Chair of the Department of Radiation Oncology, Ghent University Hospital, and Past-President of ESTRO.

This radiation treatment has also some side benefits other than removing the cancer cells from the body, it is found to be helpful in relieving few of the harmful symptoms in tumor cases such as bleeding.

Although the medical and technological benefits of the therapy, the technology has not being utilized to its full potential due to less accessibility. Various oncology experts suggest that it should be made a central component of cancer care policies, budgets and plans, improvements should be made in the general awareness, knowledge about the safety and benefits of healing via radiation for making sure that it can provide complete aid in patient care.

North America remains the key revenue generating geographical segment in radiotherapy motion management market. The geographical segment accounted for USD 207.2 million in 2018. Availability of research funds from public as well as private sources, availability of state-of-art technologies, presence of key market players in the region, favorable reimbursements for cancer associated diagnostics, rising focus on precision medicine, and rising awareness about motion management applications, are among the key factors driving the growth for radiotherapy motion management in this region

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2174

Thank you for reading our report. For any specific details on customization of this report, please get in touch with us. We will ensure the report you get is well-suited to your needs.



About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.